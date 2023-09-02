Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

BAN vs AFG Preview: Bangladesh eye improved batting effort in crucial match

Bangladesh would look for inspiration from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to produce a much-improved batting effort when they take on Afghanistan in their must-win second Group B match of the Asia Cup

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCB

Press Trust of India Lahore
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh would look for inspiration from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to produce a much-improved batting effort when they take on Afghanistan in their must-win second Group B match of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.
It was a below-par batting performance that let Bangladesh down in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele as they could only manage 164 after opting to bat.
Barring Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was the lone warrior with a 122-ball 89, no other Bangaldeshi batter could come up with substantial runs and support him.
Much was expected from the experienced Shakib but he failed to deliver.
But come Sunday, Shakib has to shoulder the responsibility and be the anchor man in the middle-order for Bangladesh.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends all board-run domestic competitions: Report

Harry Brook states case again for Cricket World Cup, stars in another win

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Covers coming off; inspection at 9 PM

Asia Cup: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out due to rain

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Shakib, however, was right on the money with the ball, picking up two wickets for 29 runs from his 10 overs and he would like to continue the momentum.
With such a low score to defend, it was a Herculean task for Bangladesh bowlers and Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan could not produce the fire against the Lankans.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, head into the tournament on the back of a 0-3 ODI series loss to Pakistan. But they would take heart from the fact that they had won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 in June-July this year.
Afghanistan, however, lost the preceding two-match T20 series against Bangladesh 0-2.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in great form in ODI cricket of late. He hit centuries against both Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ODI series they played recently.
Besides, off-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has been a consistent wicket-taker for Afghanistan and can prove to be a lethal weapon for them.
Having lost captaincy recently, Afghanistan's star leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan would also be eager to prove a point in the Asia Cup.
It would test of character for batter Hashmatullah Shahidi, who will lead Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
While Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran and veteran Mohammad Nabi would be key for Afghanistan in the batting department, the bowling unit will be on the shoulders of Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb and Noor Ahmed.
Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.
Match starts at 3:00 PM IST.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon