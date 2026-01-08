Gill to Iyer: Players who could replace Tilak in India T20 World Cup squad

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has suffered an abdominal injury that could keep him out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The middle-order batter experienced severe pain after breakfast ahead of Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Rajkot, leading to immediate medical attention.

After scans at a local hospital, doctors have recommended surgery with a recovery period of 3-4 weeks, which makes his participation in the five-match series starting January 21 highly uncertain. While he is expected to miss the first two T20I matches, there are growing concerns that he may miss the entire series.

Impact on India’s T20 World Cup Preparations

The timing of Tilak’s injury raises concerns for India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup, with the tournament opener against the USA scheduled for February 7. However, Tilak could fight to return to fitness with the initial warm up games and a relatively easier Group stage in the T20 World Cup ahead of him if he wins the race against time.

If he is not able to return in time, then the Indian team management will be facing some tough decisions. Here are some names that could be replacing him in the upcoming World Cup -

Shubman Gill

The selectors have already ruled out Shubman Gill despite his leadership credentials, stating it would be "odd" to name the Test and ODI captain without guaranteed playing time. The selectors are wary of making mid-series adjustments if Tilak recovers partially, potentially affecting the team’s balance for the World Cup. The selectors did face some backlash after dropping him from the squad but it is very much possible that the batter could be seen making a re-entry into the T20 format.

Shreyas Iyer

In positive news for the team, Shreyas Iyer has been cleared fit by medical staff. The middle-order batter recently delivered a stellar 82 off 53 balls for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy without any discomfort. His fitness and form provide a boost to India’s chances in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, and Iyer is a strong contender to take Tilak’s spot in the T20 World Cup squad if Tilak remains unavailable. Known for his explosive T20 performances, especially in the IPL, Iyer could make a return to the format. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruturaj Gaikwad is another strong contender, having delivered solid performances for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. The 28-year-old has proven his capabilities at the international level as well. While he is primarily an opener, Gaikwad has also batted lower down the order for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite performing well in the recent South Africa series, Gaikwad was dropped from India’s ODI squad against New Zealand. With Tilak Verma’s injury, Gaikwad may now have the opportunity to make a return to the T20I squad.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in superb batting form, might get the opportunity to step in if Tilak is sidelined. Having displayed aggressive middle-order batting, Sarfaraz is considered a promising candidate for a replacement in the squad. His recent performances have certainly caught the selectors’ attention, and he could provide the much-needed firepower for India in the T20 format.

Devdutt Padikkal

If the selectors decide to go for a left-handed batter in place of Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal could be a prime candidate. The Karnataka batter has been in sensational form, scoring four centuries in six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Padikkal also had a stellar SMAT campaign, amassing 309 runs in six matches at an impressive strike rate of 167. His consistency and attacking style make him an ideal fit for the T20 format.

Shreyas Iyer’s Likely Inclusion in the T20I Series

If Tilak Varma’s injury keeps him out of action, Shreyas Iyer may be called up for the T20I series against New Zealand. If selected, Iyer could also be a key part of the T20 World Cup squad, with his experience and recent form adding value to the Indian lineup.

As the injury situation unfolds, India’s selectors will be keeping a close eye on the options available, with several players vying for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.