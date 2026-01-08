Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lanka appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for T20 World Cup prep

Sri Lanka appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for T20 World Cup prep

Rathour, a former cricketer for India, previously served as the batting coach for the Indian men's team from September 2019 to July 2024.

Shashwat Nishant
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Vikram Rathour as the team’s batting coach on a consultancy basis ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February and March. According to an SLC statement, Rathour's appointment is specifically aimed at preparing the team for the prestigious tournament. His tenure will run from January 18 to March 10.
 
Rathour, a former cricketer for India, previously served as the batting coach for the Indian men's team from September 2019 to July 2024. He is also currently working as the lead assistant coach for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 
 
 
This appointment follows Sri Lanka's recent hiring of R Sridhar, another former member of the Indian coaching staff. Sridhar, who will join as the fielding coach, has also been brought on board temporarily with a focus on the World Cup.
 
Sri Lanka is placed in Group B for the upcoming World Cup, where they will face Ireland, Zimbabwe, Australia, and Oman. Their campaign will begin in Colombo with a match against Ireland on February 8.

