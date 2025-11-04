Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shafali Varma named North Zone captain for Senior Inter-Zone T20 trophy

Shafali Varma named North Zone captain for Senior Inter-Zone T20 trophy

India's women's World Cup winner Shafali Verma was named captain of the North Zone team for the Senior Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy beginning in Nagaland from Tuesday.

India's Shafali Verma celebrates her half century during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

The 21-year-old Shafali was named player of the final for her 87 runs with the bat and 2/36 with the ball in the team's 52-run win against South Africa on Sunday. She was called in to the Indian squad from the semifinal stage to replace injured Pratika Rawal.

Six teams will compete in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy to be played in Nagaland from November 4-14. The Zonal Selection Committees of the BCCI picked their respective teams. 

 

The Squads:  Central Zone: Nuzhat Parween (c & wk), Nikita Singh (vc), Simran Dilbahadur, Neha Badwaik, Anushka Sharma, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shuchi Upadhyay, Ananya Dubey, Mona Meshram, Suman Meena, Disha Kasat, Sampada Dixit, Anjali Singh, Amisha Bahukhandi, Nandani Kashyap (wk).

East Zone: Mita Paul (c), Ashwani Kumari (vc), Priyanka Luthra, Dhara Gujjar, Tanushree Sarkar, Rashmi Gudhia (wk), Jintimani Kalita, Rashmi Dey, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sahu, Saika Ishaque, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka Acharjee.

North East Zone: Debasmita Dutta (c), Nabam Yapu (vc), Kiranbala Haorungbam, Lalrinfeli Pautu, Riticia Nongbet, Najmeen Khatun (wk), Samayita Pradhan, Priyanka Kurmi, Vipeni, Nandika Kumari, Nabam Abhi, Pranita Chettri, Solina Jaba, Primula Chettri, Ranjita Koijam.

North Zone: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Deeya Yadav, Ayushi Soni, Taniya Bhatia (wk), SM Singh, Bharti Rawal, Bawandeep Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Amandeep Kaur, Komalpreet Kour, Ananya Sharma, Soni Yadav, Nazma, Nandini.

West Zone: Anuja Patil (c), Sayali Satghare (vc), Poonam Khemnar, Dharani Thappetla, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Humairaa Kazi, Ira Jadhav, Kiran Navgire, Amrita Joseph, Kesha Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Umeshwari Jethva (wk), Simran Patel, Ishita Khale.

South Zone: Niki Prasad (c), Sabbineni Meghana (vc), Kamalini G (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Yuvashri K, Asha Sobhana, Challuru Prathyusha, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Madiwala Mamatha (wk), Sajana Sajeevan, Monica Patel, Shabnam Shakil, Anusha Sundaresan.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

