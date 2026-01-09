Friday, January 09, 2026 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's how Jio users can watch live streaming of WPL 2026 matches for free

The WPL 2026 season will kick off in Navi Mumbai, with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening contest

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is back, with the 2026 season starting today at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG) will once again be the five teams battling for WPL glory this season.
 
The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST today after the opening ceremony at 6:45 pm IST. It will be the defending champions MI taking on RCB in the opening fixture. JioHotstar will live stream all the WPL matches, but many fans now face the dilemma of whether they should buy a full subscription to a JioHotstar plan or if they have any alternative.
 
 
For fans using the Jio SIM network, the company has some good news, as it is offering recharge plans with a free JioHotstar subscription. So, if you are one of those Jio users who do not wish to buy a separate JioHotstar plan but still want to enjoy the mega tournament, here’s how you can do it for almost free. 

Jio recharge plans that come with JioHotstar subscription

Jio, for quite some time, has been providing its users with add-on bonuses in the form of periodic OTT subscriptions, and JioHotstar has been one of its biggest attraction points. Since Jio’s merger with Hotstar, it has increased the number of plans offered with a JioHotstar subscription.
 
From data add-ons to monthly, quarterly, and even yearly plans, almost all Jio plans now come with a free subscription to one of India’s leading OTT platforms. Below is the list of all Jio plans that fans can choose from in order to get a free JioHotstar subscription instead of paying for it separately.
 
Jio prepaid plans with free JioHotstar access
Plan Price Data Benefits Voice/SMS
Add-on Plan Rs 100 5GB (one-time) Not included
Data add-on Rs 195 15GB (one-time) Not included
Monthly Rs 349 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Monthly Rs 399 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Monthly Rs 449 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Unlimited 5G (36 days) Rs 450 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Monthly Rs 500 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Bi-monthly Rs 629 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Qaurterly Rs 859 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Quarterly Rs 899 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G +20 GB Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Unlimited 5G (98 days) Rs 999 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Umlimited 5G (200 days) Rs 2025 2.5 GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Umlimited 5G (365 days) Rs 3999 2.5 GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
 

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

