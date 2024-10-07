Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / PCB chief confident of hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

PCB chief confident of hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, and the final is on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed confidence that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy would be held in the country and all teams, including arch-rivals India, would participate in the tournament.

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, and the final is on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India hasn't sent its team to Pakistan since July 2008 due to tense political relations between the two countries.

"The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," Naqvi said.

 

He also said that Pakistan was prepared to host all the teams including India and preparations were on schedule.

"The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament," he added.

More From This Section

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Surya's comforting words helped us stay calm: Debutante Mayank, Nitish

India vs Bangladesh T20I

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh get a comeback win vs India in Delhi?

Mayank Yadav T20 debut

Consistency is key in the T20 format: Indian debutant Mayank Yadav

Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings win 1st CPL title, beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in final

Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka head coach

Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka head coach until 2026 T20 World Cup

Naqvi said the stadiums would "definitely" be in a much better shape to host the tournament in February-March.

Asked about Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy and who is going to replace him, the PCB chief said he had told the selection committee to take their time and make a long- term decision.

"I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain's position is important."

Naqvi also said he had inquired from the selection committee including the captain and head coach of the teams whether it was the right time to introduce some fresh blood in the national sides.

"They said they are okay with the current set-up of players so I told them 'fine, it is your call'," he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB to downsize list of centrally contracted players from last year's 27

Babar Azam

Babar and Masood included in the list of senior players for PCB workshop

Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmad says he considers himself tailender, ready to bat lower

Fatima Sana

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan full squad, schedule, live streaming

Pakistan cricket team

PCB will now conduct fitness tests before giving central contract

Topics : PCB Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon