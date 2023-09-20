ICC Rankings: Siraj leapfrogs to top spot in ODIs after Asia Cup heroics

The Afghan spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid also improved their rankings to No.4 and No.5 respectively. They were the only others to go up in the top 10.

Outside that space, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj made great gains after returning from his injury.





Heinrich Klaasen rises in batters' ranking



Major gains were also seen in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa bludgeoned an all-time destructive ODI knock against Australia in the fourth ODI.

No one has scored more runs in an ODI innings at a higher strike-rate than Klaasen’s 174 at 209.64 in Centurion. It helped South Africa to a 164-run win and moved Klaasen 20 places in the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. He is now placed in ninth. Maharaj helped the Proteas become just the fifth side to win a five-match ODI series after losing the first two games. The left-arm spinner’s 4-33 in the fifth ODI gave him eight wickets in the series at 16.87 apiece, at an economy of just 4.07 per over. He is currently at 15th, up ten places from his previous career-high.



Dawid Malan was electric in England’s ODI series against New Zealand, being the highest run-scorer with 277 runs at an average of 92.33 and a strike-rate of 105.72. The batter, who spent 357 days at No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings earlier in his career, is placed at a career-best 13th place in the ODI Rankings.



Malan’s compatriot Ben Stokes, who celebrated his ODI comeback with a blistering 182 at The Oval, has reached the 36th place in the ODI Batting Rankings.

India’s Mohammed Siraj has become the world's number-one ODI bowler in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, September 20, 2023. Siraj has taken a huge jump of six positions as he has leapfrogged from his previous ranking of seventh in the ODI rankings. The Indian has over taken Australia's Josh Hazlewood.Siraj's Asia Cup winning spell of 6/21 helped him reach the top spot. Siraj finished with 10 wickets at an average of 12.2 in the tournament. This helped him overtake the likes of Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan and Mitchell Starc.