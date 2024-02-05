Sensex (    %)
                        
ICC U19 World Cup semis: IND vs SA playing 11, live match time, streaming

India aims to reach a record ninth final and continue their quest for the sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The semi-final against South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Semi-Final , Under-19 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC Media Zone

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Under-19 team, in its quest for a record sixth World Cup trophy, will meet hosts South Africa in the first semi-final of the 20024 Under-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The Indian team has not dropped even a single game in this World Cup and has won all its matches convincingly. 

On the other hand, South Africa, who were chosen as hosts after original hosts Sri Lanka’s ICC membership was suspended in November 2023, managed to make it through to the semis even after losing to West Indies at the group stage. They won both their Super Six matches against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to make it to the last four on the verge of a better net run rate. 
South Africa won their first and only title in 2014. Will the Juan James-led side be able to overcome Uday Sharan-led team to make it to their third final or will India reach their record ninth final? 

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Predicted Playing 11

India probable playing 11: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

South Africa probable playing 11: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Juan James (C), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka.

India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final broadcast and live stream details

When will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semifinal match occur?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semifinal match will take place on Tuesday, February 05, 2024. 

At what time will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semifinal begin, according to Indian Standard Time?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semifinal will begin at 1:30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time. 

At what time live toss between India U19 and South Africa U19 semifinal take place?

The live toss between India U19 and South Africa U19 semifinal will take place at 1:00 pm IST. 

Which TV channels will live telecast India U19 vs South Africa U19 semifinal?

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India, will live telecast the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semifinal. 

How to watch the live streaming of the India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 semifinal in the ICC U19 World Cup?

People in India can livestream the India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 semifinal in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Disney Plus Hotstar. 
