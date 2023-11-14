World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

While answering how he would feel playing against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, "Playing semis is special, but playing the home team will be challenging." And he is right in using the word challenging, as he would be up against the best and only undefeated team in the tournament.





ALSO READ: World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Having already broken the jinx of losing to the Kiwis in ICC tournaments by beating them at a league stage match in Dharamsala, Rohit's men would also look to break the jinx of losing in knockouts. They lost in the semi-final of the last two ICC events- against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 and to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Revenge on India's mind

India would also aim to avenge the loss of the 2019 semi-final, where India lost to the Kiwis. Chasing 240 to win, India were dismissed for 221 as MS Dhoni’s iconic run-out became a moment of eternal heartache for cricket lovers worldwide as it was the last time he was seen playing for India.

India hot-favourites

Having not lost even a single game so far, India would be the hot favourites for the semi-final. They are better placed than the Kiwis because there are no injury concerns in the Indian team. While injuries of their key players have marred New Zealand's World Cup campaign, which saw them losing four matches in a row after a dazzling start. After missing the first few matches, New Zealand have to warm the benches again after he was hit on his thumb. He returned to the Black Caps' Playing 11 in the last two league games. Pacer Lockie Ferguson, too, missed a few matches due to injury and is back in the XI, but not 100 per cent fit. Tim Southee came in carrying an injury as well. Thus, full fitness makes India a better-placed team.

On form, too, Kiwis need help with their bowling unit, even as they put up a brilliant show in their last league match against Sri Lanka. With Boult unable to take wickets in powerplay, the Kiwi bowling primarily depends on spinner Mitchell Santner.

India have the highest run-scorer in Virat Kohli (594 runs). All the batters in the top five apart from Shubman Gill have hit at least one hundred, while the Indian pace-trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have taken 45 wickets between them in nine matches.

Also Read Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams World Cup 2023: South Africa join India in semifinals after PAK vs NZ match WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs WC 2023: Injured during cricket match? There's insurance for only Rs 100 World Cup 2023 semifinal: Umpires for IND vs NZ, AUS vs SA semis announced World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023 Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

What should India worry about?

Rachin Ravindra is in the best form of his life and is someone India should be worried about. Having hit centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan, Ravindra showed more than good enough potential to smash one against India too, when he scored 75 in Dharamsala. Apart from Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell is also in good form, and so is Kane Williamson.

Though Boult's form concerns the BlackCaps, the left-arm seamer could make the most if Kiwis defend a target. The ball does the talking in the evening at Wankhede. Notably, Indian pacers demolished Sri Lankan for a mere 55 during the league phase while defending 358 runs. Meanwhile, Santner has picked only 13 wickets in the World Cup 2023, but his pacer variation in middle overs had troubled the batters. Against India, these bowlers have had the experience of playing well in the past too. With Wankhede assisting swing in the evening, Southee could also be a handful at the start.

Is Toss going to decide the winner of the match?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Stats in first powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium

1st innings

Runs scored: 209

Wickets: 5

Average: 41.80

2nd innings

Runs scored: 168

Wickets: 17

Average: 9.88

Mumbai Weather: Will there be a need for a reserve day?

There are no chances of rain on Wednesday when the semi-final is scheduled. In case there is sudden rainfall, there is provision for reserve day in the semi-final. If by any chance the match is not completed within the stipulated time it will move to the reserve day. Dew will play a prominent part in the second innings.