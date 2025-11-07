Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, venues in India, live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, venues in India, live streaming

A total of 20 teams will be taking part in the 2026 T20 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few months away and, keeping the timeline in mind, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday finally released the list of venues for all the tournament matches that will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
 
Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are set to host matches in India, while Colombo and Kandy will host matches in Sri Lanka. The co-hosts India will start the tournament as the defending champions and will try to keep the ICC tournament-winning streak that started with the same T20 World Cup 2024 intact.

Pakistan to play in Sri Lanka

As part of the BCCI–PCB deal of not playing matches in each other’s country, all the matches involving the Pakistan cricket team will be played in Sri Lanka. This also implies that if Pakistan qualifies for the semifinal or final, the venue of these marquee matches will shift from India to Sri Lanka. While Ahmedabad is in line to host the final, the venue for the title clash could shift to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies.
 

When will the schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be revealed

 
As per the latest reports, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will commence on February 7 and will conclude with the final on March 8. However, the exact schedule is not out. According to PTI, the full schedule is expected to be released by the ICC by mid or late November 2025. 

Also Read

India vs Australia 4th T20 full scorecard

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 4th T20I: All-round Dube helps India take 2-1 lead in series vs AUS

India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20 match in Queensland today

India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11

India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

IND vs AUS pitch report Carrara Oval, Queensland

India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats

IND vs SA Test series

IND vs SA Tests: Full schedule, squad, match timings (IST), live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues

India

  • Ahmedabad
  • Chennai
  • Kolkata
  • Delhi
  • Mumbai

Sri Lanka

  • Colombo
  • Kandy

List of Teams Qualified for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

  1. India
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Australia
  5. Bangladesh
  6. England
  7. South Africa
  8. United States of America (USA)
  9. West Indies
  10. Ireland
  11. New Zealand
  12. Pakistan
  13. Canada
  14. Italy
  15. Netherlands
  16. Namibia
  17. Zimbabwe
  18. Nepal
  19. Oman
  20. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

How every participating team booked their place in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Hosts’ Quota
 
Defending champions India and 2014 winners Sri Lanka have secured their places in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 through the hosts’ quota. India automatically qualified as reigning champions, while Sri Lanka joined them as co-hosts despite bowing out in the league stage of the 2024 edition.
 
On last edition’s performance
 
Seven teams earned direct entry into the 2026 T20 World Cup based on their performances in the 2024 edition, where they reached the Super 8 stage. These teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America (USA) and West Indies.
 
Based on ICC rankings
 
Three additional teams made it to the tournament through the ICC T20I team rankings among the remaining sides. New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland secured their berths via this route, rounding out the list of directly qualified nations.
 
Regional qualifiers
 
The final eight spots were decided through regional qualification events. Canada overcame Bermuda to claim the American region’s final berth, joining the already-qualified West Indies and USA.
 
From Europe, Netherlands and Italy grabbed the top two positions to qualify alongside England and Ireland. In the African region, Zimbabwe and Namibia advanced after strong showings in the regional finals.
 
Lastly, from the combined Asia–EAP qualifiers, Nepal, Oman and UAE sealed their tickets by finishing as the top three sides in their group.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin? 
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on Saturday, February 7, 2026.
 
What are the venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are set to host matches in India, while Colombo and Kandy will host matches in Sri Lanka.
 
When will the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.
 
Where to watch live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of all the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of all the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

WPL 2025

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players by all five franchises

Dhruv Jurel

Jurel's ton helps IND-A recover after early jolts in 2nd Test vs SA-A

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Ashes 2025-26

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, match timings (IST), live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon