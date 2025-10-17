Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

The struggling co-hosts of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka, are set to take on high-flying South Africa today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Having endured a frustrating campaign marred by rain interruptions and inconsistent performances, Sri Lanka are still searching for their first win of the tournament. Two of their matches were washed out, while a heavy defeat to England left their campaign in disarray. Despite flashes of promise — like Nilakshi de Silva’s unbeaten 55 off 28 balls against New Zealand — they have yet to put together a complete performance.
 
South Africa, meanwhile, have found momentum after a shaky start. Following their humiliating collapse against England, they bounced back with three consecutive wins, including two tight run chases inspired by Nadine de Klerk. With their knockout hopes looking strong, the Proteas will aim to deliver a commanding performance against the hosts. However, with Colombo’s unpredictable weather looming once again, both teams will be praying the skies stay clear long enough for a decisive contest. 
 

Sri Lanka Women playing 11 (probable): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera
 
South Africa Women playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 25
  • Sri Lanka Women Won: 6
  • South Africa Women Won: 16
  • No Result/Tied: 3

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women full squad

Sri Lanka Women’s squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Udeshika Prabodhani
 
South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
Sri Lanka Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in match 18 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 17.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 17? 
The match between Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

