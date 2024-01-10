IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli to miss first T20I in Mohali due to personal reason





Virat Kohli won't be part of India's playing 11 in the first T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid informed on Wednesday, January 10. Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who came back into the Indian T20 team after a gap of more than one year, were the talk of the town before the first match in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

Dravid informed in the pre-match press conference that the leading Indian batter cited personal reasons for unavailability in the first T20I. Still, he would be available for two subsequent matches of the three-match series, which will be hosted in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kohli, who would have most likely batted at number three, would now make space for Sanju Samson, who will take his place in playing 11. It was also discussed that Kohli could open the innings as well, given he gets slow in the middle-order, and it has yet to turn out to be beneficial for the team in the shortest format.

Earlier, Afghan stalwart Rashid Khan was ruled out of all three matches, although he would continue to be with the team in India.

This series is the only international assignment India have in the shortest format to test their team strength and combinations ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in June 2024.