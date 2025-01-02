Business Standard

IND vs AUS 5th Test: Sydney pitch report, India's stats at the SCG

IND vs AUS 5th Test: Sydney pitch report, India's stats at the SCG

Lewis, who is responsible for the preparation of the pitch, revealed that the covers were taken off the surface for the first time on Wednesday, January 1.

SCG pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Ahead of the fifth and final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) become a point of focus. With the match set to start on January 3, the pitch curator, Adam Lewis, shared some important details regarding the surface that will be used for the highly anticipated clash.  IND vs AUS 5th Test Sydney pitch report
 
The pitch at SCG is expected to play a significant role in the outcome of the match, with both teams looking to capitalise on its conditions. Lewis, who is responsible for the preparation of the pitch, revealed that the covers were taken off the surface for the first time on Wednesday. He also noted that 7mm of grass had been cut from the pitch. The preparation is well underway, with heavy rolling and pressing expected in the days leading up to the Test.
 
“We’re two days out now, getting to the final stages of the prep. We’ve taken the covers off this morning, given a cut of 7mm and giving it a nice roll today, nice pressing. Really happy with where it’s at. Giving it a little flick of water, it's very hot in Sydney today, so we’ll just keep the moisture there just at the top. And then tomorrow, we’ll do a little bit more heavier rolling, take a little bit of the colour out, then we should be ready to go for the third (morning),” Lewis said in a video shared by the SCG’s official X handle.

Historically, the SCG pitch has been known for its subcontinent-like characteristics, with spinners often enjoying plenty of turn. The pitch is also considered a batsman-friendly surface once the players get their eye in. This could present a challenge for both sides, as batters will have the opportunity to settle in and make significant contributions, but bowlers will need to work hard to break partnerships. 
India Test record at Sydney Cricket Ground
Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Draw Highest Individual Score
13 1 5 7 Sachin Tendulkar - 241* in 2004
 
As India prepares for the fifth Test, they find themselves trailing Australia 1-2 in the series. India’s chances of holding on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are on the line, following a heavy 184-run defeat in the fourth Test in Melbourne. The pressure is mounting on the Rohit Sharma-led side, as they must either win or draw the match in Sydney to avoid relinquishing the prestigious trophy, which they have held since 2017. 

India vs Australia 5th Test: What will toss winning captain do at SCG?

 
 
How teams batting first fared in Sydney Test
Total Matches 114
Matches won batting first 47
Matches won bowling first 43
Average 1st innings Score 318
Average 2nd innings Score 311
Average 3rd innings Score 249
Average 4th innings Score 169
Highest total recorded 705/7 (187.3 Ov) by India vs Australia
Lowest total recorded 42/10 (37.3 Ov) by Australia vs England

Sydney cricket ground key stats and record 

Check key stats and records at The Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of India vs Australia 5th Test, which starts on January 3. 
Sydney Cricket Ground
City Sydney
Country Australia
First Test Match 17/02/1882
Last Test Match 03/01/2024
Matches Played 112
Matches Won by Home Side 61 (54.46%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 28 (25.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 0 (0.00%)
Matches Won Batting First 47 (41.96%)
Matches Won Batting Second 42 (37.50%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 42 (37.50%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 47 (41.96%)
Matches Drawn 23 (20.54%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 329* M J Clarke (Australia) 03/01/2012 v India
Best Bowling (Innings) 8/35 G A Lohmann (England) 25/02/1887 v Australia
Best Bowling (Match) 12/87 C T B Turner (Australia) 10/02/1888 v England
Highest Team Innings 705/7 dec (India) - 02/01/2004 v Australia
Lowest Team Innings 42 (Australia) - 10/02/1888 v England
Highest Run Chase Achieved 288/2 (Australia) - 02/01/2006 v South Africa
Average Opening Stand (Runs) 34.56
Average Runs per Wicket 30.85
Average Runs per Over 2.89
Average Score Batting First 320
 

Topics : Test Cricket India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Holiday Calendar 2025
