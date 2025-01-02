Business Standard

India vs Australia 5th Test: What is Sydney weather forecast on Day 1?

India vs Australia 5th Test: What is Sydney weather forecast on Day 1?

According to Syndey weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall in the morning on January 3. However, the weather is likely to improve as the day progresses, with no forecast of rainfall

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India faces a challenging situation after their loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the Rohit Sharma-led side trailing the series 1-2 after four matches, their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final are now at risk. To keep their chances alive, India must win the final Test of the series in Sydney. However, this task is complicated by several factors, particularly the weather conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The India vs Ausyralia 5th Test will begin at 5 AM IST with toss scheduled to take place at 4:30 AM IST. 
 
Traditionally, Sydney’s pitch is known for offering significant assistance to spinners, but India may not be able to fully exploit this advantage. Despite this, the Indian team will be hoping that the conditions favor them in some way, especially considering the stakes of the match. A win is imperative for India, but the weather in Sydney may add an additional layer of uncertainty to the equation.  Sydney Weather forecast
 
The weather forecast for the final Test match in Sydney indicates that the team may find themselves relying on more than just their cricketing skills. With temperatures ranging from 20 to 34 degrees Celsius, the conditions are expected to be challenging, similar to the Melbourne Test. The first three days of the Test are predicted to remain rain-free, but the heat will be intense, especially on Days 3 and 4, where temperatures could climb up to 34 degrees Celsius.  However, on the eve of the match there was no sunlight and clouds were hovering over Sydney Cricket Ground.       
Rain to play spoilsport on Day 5? 
   However, the weather could have a major impact on the final day of the Test match. There is an 80 percent chance of rainfall, particularly in the afternoon, which could disrupt the game. While the rain would provide some relief from the scorching heat for Sydney residents, it could be disastrous for India’s hopes of securing a victory and keeping their WTC Final dreams alive.
 
With everything on the line, India will not only need to perform on the field but may also be looking toward the ‘Rain Gods’ for some help. 
 

IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 1 weather forecast

According to accuweather.com, there is a chance of rainfall in the morning at 7 AM Sydney Time (1:30 AM IST) and 8 AM Sydney Time (2:30 AM IST). However, the weather is likely to improve as the day progresses, with no forecast of rainfall. 
