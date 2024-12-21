Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 07:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: After Kohli, Australian media targets Jadeja; here's why

IND vs AUS: After Kohli, Australian media targets Jadeja; here's why

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja faces scrutiny from Australian media after a press conference at the MCG on Saturday

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is heating up. Following verbal exchanges between players during the first three Tests, the Australian media has seemingly joined the fray, portraying Indian players in a poor light ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on December 26.
 
In the latest instance, some Australian media outlets alleged that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who attended a press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, refused to answer questions from local media and interacted only with Hindi media before leaving.
 
Jadeja was in a rush 
The Indian team management clarified that Jadeja did not intend to avoid the English media but had to leave early to catch the team bus. However, the Australian media dismissed this explanation, accusing the Indian camp of being "disorganised and hopeless." This sentiment was expressed in a video shared by a local media outlet on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 
 

Also Read

Ashwin

Ashwin's wife shares heartfelt tribute following his impromptu retirement

Australian Selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald on field in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Dropped McSweeney after a lot of deliberation: Australia selector Bailey

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India sweats it out in the nets at the MCG

Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 hits record 86 mn TV viewers

 
Indian journalists at the press conference reported that it was primarily organised for the Indian media, though local reporters also joined. They defended Jadeja, stating he was genuinely in a rush, and accused the Australian media of overreacting. 
 
Two incidents before the Boxing Day Test 
Before the Jadeja controversy, Indian batter Virat Kohli was involved in a spat with a local media house. Known for valuing his privacy, Kohli was reportedly upset when cameras filmed him and his family at the airport. This incident occurred while journalists were interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, but attention shifted to Kohli when he was spotted.
 
Kohli, frustrated by the intrusion, confronted a TV reporter. However, the situation was later clarified as a misunderstanding. Kohli was assured that his children had not been filmed, and he resolved the matter amicably, shaking hands with the reporter. His reaction underscored his commitment to protecting his family’s privacy.
 
Is Indian resilience taking a toll? 
Australia hosted the first three Tests of the ongoing five-match series at Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane—venues where the hosts have exceptional records. Cricket experts anticipated Australia securing a 3-0 lead after these matches. However, like their previous tour, the Indian side has stood resilient, keeping the series level at 1-1, which seems to have caused visible frustration in the Australian camp.
   

More From This Section

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet breaks Yusuf Pathan's fastest List-A 100 record by an Indian

New Zealand cricket team jersey

NZC delegation arrives in Pakistan to assess security for ODI tri-series

Lalit Modi

HC imposes cost of Rs 1 lakh on Lalit Modi for plea seeking BCCI to pay ED

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh set to captain Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney 'devastated' after being dropped from Australia squad

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Ravindra Jadeja

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon