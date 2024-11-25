Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Gilchrist calls out Australia's negative tactics in Perth Test

IND vs AUS: Gilchrist calls out Australia's negative tactics in Perth Test

The Australians were sent on a leather hunt by the Indians who declared their second innings at 487 for 6 after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli

Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist

Press Trust of India Perth
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist on Sunday slammed the Australian team for using tactics "deemed negative, illegal" against India on the third day of the first Test here.

The Australians were sent on a leather hunt by the Indians who declared their second innings at 487 for 6 after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, setting an improbable 534-run target for the home side to win the Test.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kohli went after the Australian bowling attack towards the end of the India second innings. Reddy was the chief destroyer as he smashed 38 runs from only 27 deliveries.

 

Australia's front line bowlers were totally ineffective and captain Pat Cummins' decision to rely on Marnus Labuschagne to try and undo the Indian batsmen came under attack. In the last half hour of Indian innings, Australia looked completely ineffective.

Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan both raised concerns over Labuschagne's negative tactic by bowling around the wicket.  ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4

"Have you ever seen such a despondent team of Australian cricketers, resorting to those tactics? What are deemed negative, illegal tactics really by the rulebook?" Gilchrist questioned.

More From This Section

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test Day 3: 100s from Jaiswal and Kohli put India on top in Perth

Highest run chases in Test cricket in Australia

IND vs AUS: Full list of highest run chases in Test cricket in Australia

Virat Kohli

IND-AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for most tons in Australia

Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma set to join Indian squad midway through Perth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits ton in maiden Test in Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he has never seen such an approach by an Australian team.

"It's not something I've seen before from Australia," Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

"I'm looking at this Australian side, they're a terrific side, and for whatever reason they bowl out India for 150, then only bat well enough to only get 104, and then with the ball in hand they had periods where they bowled nicely but that last half an hour is something I've not seen in Australia," Vaughan added.

"Every boundary rider was on the fence, Labuschagne's bowling around the wicket, he's bowling negatively."  Fans also expressed their disappointment at the Australian players, as one 'X' user wrote: "Deadset junk from Australia. The bowling and the tactics."  Another 'X' user said "allowing Marnus to continue running in and bowling bouncers is a greater shame on cricket than sandpapergate".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 7 wickets away from glory

Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS: Kohli's brilliance left us helpless, says Josh Hazlewood

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal credits fearless mindset for bold on-field moves

Ravi Shastri

Kohli's masterclass sets up series, worries Australia: Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli (Pic Sportspicz for BCCI)

Hobbs to Kohli: Full list of visiting batters with most Test tons in AUS

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon