IND vs BAN: Uncapped batter Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam

The Bangladesh cricket team has had to make a change in their Test squad ahead of their two-match Test series against India, as pacer Shoriful Islam will be replaced by uncapped batter Jaker Ali.

Shoriful Islam suffered a groin injury during the first Test against Pakistan last month and did not play in the second Test.

The Bangladesh bowling lineup will now consist of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed as they embark on the challenging tour of India.