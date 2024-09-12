IND vs BAN: Uncapped batter Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam

The Bangladesh cricket team has had to make a change in their Test squad ahead of their two-match Test series against India, as pacer Shoriful Islam will be replaced by uncapped batter Jaker Ali.
Shoriful Islam suffered a groin injury during the first Test against Pakistan last month and did not play in the second Test.
The Bangladesh bowling lineup will now consist of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed as they embark on the challenging tour of India.
Although Jaker has yet to play in a Test or ODI, he has appeared in 17 T20Is for Bangladesh since debuting at the Asian Games in 2023. He has also participated in 49 first-class matches, boasting an average of 41.47 and four centuries.
|Jaker Ali Batting Stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|T20Is
|17
|15
|6
|245
|68
|27.22
|210
|116.66
|0
|1
|15
|12
|FC
|49
|81
|12
|2862
|172
|41.47
|6372
|44.91
|4
|19
|273
|49
|List A
|93
|78
|17
|2181
|109
|35.75
|2830
|77.06
|2
|12
|156
|56
|T20s
|80
|64
|25
|1031
|76
|26.43
|848
|121.58
|0
|4
|55
|54
The first Test match against India is set to begin on September 19 in Chennai, with the second match starting on September 27 in Kanpur. Both matches are also part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
Bangladesh Squad for India Tour:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed