Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Uncapped batter Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN: Uncapped batter Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam

Shoriful Islam suffered a groin injury during the first test against Pakistan last month and didn't get to play the second Test later on.

Jaker Ali

Jaker Ali

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bangladesh cricket team has had to make a change in their Test squad ahead of their two-match Test series against India, as pacer Shoriful Islam will be replaced by uncapped batter Jaker Ali.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shoriful Islam suffered a groin injury during the first Test against Pakistan last month and did not play in the second Test.

The Bangladesh bowling lineup will now consist of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed as they embark on the challenging tour of India.

Although Jaker has yet to play in a Test or ODI, he has appeared in 17 T20Is for Bangladesh since debuting at the Asian Games in 2023. He has also participated in 49 first-class matches, boasting an average of 41.47 and four centuries.

Jaker Ali Batting Stats
Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s
T20Is 17 15 6 245 68 27.22 210 116.66 0 1 15 12
FC 49 81 12 2862 172 41.47 6372 44.91 4 19 273 49
List A 93 78 17 2181 109 35.75 2830 77.06 2 12 156 56
T20s 80 64 25 1031 76 26.43 848 121.58 0 4 55 54
 

The first Test match against India is set to begin on September 19 in Chennai, with the second match starting on September 27 in Kanpur. Both matches are also part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

More From This Section

pakistan super league, PSL

PCB, franchise owners yet to reach consensus on PSL 2025 scheduling

Jay Shah

ACC president Jay Shah announces launch of U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

England vs Australia 1st T20

England vs Australia 1st T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

Shreyas Iyer

Duleep Trophy 2024: Rinku, Iyer and Washington under spotlight for round 2

Litton Das

Bangladesh batter Litton Das says facing SG balls in India will be tough


Bangladesh Squad for India Tour:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed


Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

ICC delegation to discuss tentative schedule of Champions Trophy with PCB

Nathan Lyon

Rohit, Kohli, Pant are going to be big ones: Lyon ahead of Test series

Image via Twitter

Pakistan Cricket suspends national junior championship a day after it began

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Women's T20 WC: Free entry for U-18s, ticket prices start from 5 Dirhams

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

How ICC ODI World Cup 2023 provided major economic boost to India

Topics : Cricket India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon