MLC 2025: New York vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

MLC 2025: New York vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the New York vs Washington MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Sunday, June 22, MI New York face Washington Freedom in a crucial mid-table clash in the third season of Major League Cricket 2025. Both teams have had mixed starts, showing glimpses of quality but lacking consistency. MI New York, led by Nicholas Pooran, finally opened their account with a convincing win over the Seattle Orcas after two narrow losses, including the closest challenge yet to the unbeaten San Francisco Unicorns. Though Pooran is yet to fire with the bat, the supporting line-up has begun to click.
 
Washington Freedom, meanwhile, bounced back strongly after a heavy defeat to the Unicorns, notching dominant wins over the Orcas and LA Knight Riders. With Glenn Maxwell finding form and a four-day rest advantage, Freedom will aim to push for a top-two spot. With both sides building momentum, this encounter promises high stakes and potential playoff implications at this stage of the league. 
 
 
MLC 2025: MI New York vs Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables) 
MI New York Playing 11 (Probables): Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock, Michael Bracewell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil

Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables): Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Mark Adair, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar
 
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Head-to-Head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 5
  • MI New York won: 2
  • Washington Freedom won: 3
  • No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams 
MI New York Squad: 
Quinton de Kock (w), Monank Patel, Heath Richards, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Delano Potgieter, Nosthush Kenjige, Agni Chopra, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh
 
Washington Freedom Squad: 
Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (w), Mark Chapman, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Glenn Phillips, Mukhtar Ahmed, Abhishek Paradkar, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Matthew Forde, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Adair, Justin Dill

MLC 2025 Match on June 22: MI New York vs Washington Freedom Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on June 22 (Sunday) in MLC 2025? 
MI New York and Washington Freedom will face off in MLC 2025 on June 22 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the New York vs Washington MLC 2025 match? 
The match between MI New York and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between MI New York and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 take place? 
The live toss for the match between MI New York and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be held at 5:00 AM IST on June 22.
 
What time will the match between MI New York and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 begin? 
The match between MI New York and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on June 22.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the New York vs Washington MLC 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the New York vs Washington MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the MI New York vs Washington Freedom match in India? 
The live streaming of the New York vs Washington MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 7:28 PM IST


