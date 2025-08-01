IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 weather updates: London rain forecast today

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will be aiming to finish strong with a win in the final Test at The Oval in London, hoping to square the series. The outcome of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hinges on this match, but overcast skies and a seamer-friendly green pitch have tilted conditions in England’s favour. With Day 1 at the Oval seeing rain interrupting the proceedings multiple times, the same could be the scene in London today as well.
London weather forecast for Day 2
Day 2 may see marginally improved weather, though the UK Met Office forecasts the highest likelihood of showers between 1 PM and 3 PM local time (5:30 to 7:30 PM IST). Temperatures are expected to hold steady around 19–20°C.
|ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 rain prediction
|Local Time (IST)
|Chances of Rain
|Temperature °C
|11 AM (3:30 PM)
|20.00%
|19°
|12 PM (4:30 PM)
|40.00%
|20°
|1 PM (5:30 PM)
|70.00%
|20°
|2 PM (6:30 PM)
|70.00%
|20°
|3 PM (7:30 PM)
|60.00%
|20°
|4 PM (8:30 PM)
|50.00%
|20°
|5 PM (9:30 PM)
|30.00%
|20°
|6 PM (10:30 PM)
|20.00%
|19°
Day 2 session timings If rain doesn't play a part in the proceedings today at the Oval, the session timings will be as provided below with the 1st session to begin at 11 Am local time (3:30 PM IST)
Day 1 summary
|ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 session timings
|Session
|UK Time
|IST Time
|1st Session
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Lunch Break
|1:00 PM - 1:40 PM
|5:30 PM - 6:10 PM
|2nd Session
|1:40 PM - 3:40 PM
|6:10 PM - 8:10 PM
|Tea Break
|3:40 PM - 4:00 PM
|8:10 PM - 8:30 PM
|3rd Session
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
|Half-Hour Extension (Possible)
|6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|10:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Day 1 saw only 64 overs of play due to a delayed start caused by rain, despite extended playing hours. The gloomy weather hung over London all day Thursday, and after losing the toss for the fifth straight time, India’s top order faltered under pressure from England’s pace bowlers. The visitors managed to edge past 200 by stumps but lost six key wickets in the process.