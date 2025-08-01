Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nawaz's stunning over powers PAK to 14-run win vs West Indies in 1st T20

That lopsided contest ended any chance of the West Indies starting the series against Pakistan on a better footing after comprehensive test and T20 series losses to Australia

Mohammad Nawaz

AP Lauderhill (US)
Lauderhill (US) Aug 01 2025

Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in an over to propel Pakistan to a 14-run win over West Indies in the series-opening Twenty20 cricket international in Florida.

Pakistan was sent in to bat and posted 178 for six, led by Saim Ayub's 57 from 38 deliveries on Thursday.

Speculation about that being above or below a par target at this venue was partially answered when West Indies openers Johnson Charles and 18-year-old rookie Jewel Andrew scored at just over six an over to the halfway point in reply.

Ater conceding 20 runs in his first three overs, left-arm spinner Nawaz dramatically shifted the contest.

 

He started the 12th over with a breakthrough to dismiss Andrew for 35 and end a 72-run opening stand, and added the wickets of Charles (35) and Gudakesh Motie (0) on the fourth and fifth balls as the West Indies slumped to 75-3.

Skipper Shai Hope (2) scooped a full delivery from Ayub into the deep in the next over as West Indies lost four wickets for five runs. Ayub was voted player of the match for his half-century and bowling return of 2-20.

Some lofty tail-end hitting from Jason Holder, who struck four sixes in his unbeaten, 12-ball 30, and Shamar Joseph, who hit 21 from 12, helped West Indies to 164-7 and made the final margin more respectable.

That lopsided contest ended any chance of the West Indies starting the series against Pakistan on a better footing after comprehensive test and T20 series losses to Australia. The Australians wrapped up an historic 8-0 sweep in the Caribbean earlier in the week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

