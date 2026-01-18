IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stands tall for India, hits 85th career hundred
His hundred came in just 91 deliveries which consisted of him switching gears at times to try and stable things for the side.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Virat Kohli stands as a lone warrior for Team India as he scores his 85th career hundred for his nation during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand on Sunday in Indore. His 54th ODI century as the talisman is now India's final hope in the mammoth 338-run chase on the night.
Topics : Virat Kohli Cricket News India vs New Zealand
First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 8:57 PM IST