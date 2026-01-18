IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stands tall for India, hits 85th career hundred

Virat Kohli stands as a lone warrior for Team India as he scores his 85th career hundred for his nation during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand on Sunday in Indore. His 54th ODI century as the talisman is now India's final hope in the mammoth 338-run chase on the night.His hundred came in just 91 deliveries which consisted of him switching gears at times to try and stable things for the side. On a night where no other Indian batter seemed calm and composed enough, it was Kohli who tried to build partnerships and hit boundaries whenever the required run rate seemed to creep up.8 boundaries and 2 sixes during the course of his hundred showed his attacking intent and kept India in the game even at the loss of 6 wickets.(More to follow)