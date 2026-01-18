IND vs NZ: Daryll Mitchell continues purple patch, hits 9th ODI hundred

Arshdeep Singh struck early, dismissing Nicholls for a golden duck in the first over, followed by another blow for New Zealand as they lost their other opener, Devon Conway, in the second over to a brilliant delivery from Harshit Rana. With the score at 5/2, Daryll Mitchell, in the midst of a purple patch, continued his fine form, reaching his 9th ODI century in 107 deliveries. Although Will Young couldn’t capitalize on a 50-run partnership with Mitchell, it was Glenn Phillips who took charge, building a steady yet attacking century partnership with Mitchell in the middle overs.

While Kuldeep Yadav has yet to extract much from the pitch, he will hope to break the partnership and relieve some pressure for India as the match progresses. Glenn Phillips also went on to score his 2nd ODI hundred in the process as the duo stitched up a brilliant 200+ partnership for the visitors. His hundred came in just 83 deliveries as he launched some big shots all over the ground.

