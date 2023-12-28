Sensex (    %)
                        
AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australia recovers from poor start to lead by 241 runs

Australia lost its first four wickets for just 16 runs in its second innings but a 153-run stand between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh had the hosts in a good position with two days to play

Steve Smith became the first man in history of Test cricket to reach 9000 runs without playing 100 matches. It happened during the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Photo: Cricket.com.au

Steve Smith. Photo: Cricket.com.au

AP Melbourne
Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Australia lost its first four wickets for just 16 runs in its second innings but a 153-run stand between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh had the hosts in a good position with two days to play in the second cricket test against Pakistan.
Marsh was out for 96 and Smith for 50 to leave Australia at 187-6 at stumps Thursday and with a 241-run lead going into the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Captain Pat Cummins took his 10th five-wicket total in test matches earlier to help Australia earn a 54-run first-innings lead. But Pakistan came back from the innings break to take the wickets of Usman Khawaja for a duck and Marnus Labuschagne for five, leaving Australia two wickets down for only six runs and an overall lead of 60 at lunch.
Cummins, who swung the Boxing Day test in Australia's favor late on day two, grabbed two wickets on Thursday morning to finish with figures of 5-48. Pakistan's tail showed far more resistance than expected to push its overnight score from 194-6 to be dismissed for 264 in reply to Australia's 318.
Australia's 54-run lead after the first innings was helped by Pakistan's 52 extras.
Fast bowler Aamir Jamal frustrated Australia's bowling attack Thursday, hitting an unbeaten 33 in just his second test. Afridi, who averages 6.74 with the bat, also thrashed his way to his highest test score of 21.
Cummins had strong support from spinner Nathan Lyon (4-73).
Pakistan is trying to avoid losing its 16th consecutive test in Australia.
Australia had resumed Wednesday on 187-3, following a rain-interrupted first day of play in which only 66 of the scheduled 90 overs were bowled.
Australia won the first test in Perth by 360 runs.
The third test in the three-match series is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan won its last test in Australia in 1995.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Steve Smith Australia cricket team Pakistan cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

