India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: Centurion weather forecast on Dec 27

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 weather forecast: Far more improved weather from the first two days of play will be on display on the third day in Centurion

Centurion weather looks sunny ahead of starts of Day 3 on on Dcember 28, 2023 during India vs South Africa 1st Test. Check full hourly weather update here. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa faced inclement weather conditions for the first two days, resulting in a total of only 134 overs of play in two days, which amounts to a loss of nearly 50 overs if we do not take into account overs lost due to change of innings. However, fans can be in for a cracking day three as weather gods seem to have finally given way to a sunny morning in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Centurion weather hourly update: Source: Accuweather
The start of the third day of play will not be delayed like on the first two days as the Accuweather forecast suggests that it will be partly sunny at 10:00 am local time, which would be 1:30 pm IST.

Rain, however, is expected to play spoilsport for an hour and a half from 2:30 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST. But after that, the entire day will remain partly sunny, giving at least 70-75 overs of uninterrupted play.

Proteas are in the lead at the moment as they will start the Day 3 proceedings at an overnight score of 256/5, with a lead of 11 runs against India’s first innings score of 245. Dean Elgar (140) and Marco Jansen (3) will be the two batters walking out to play.

While the Proteas would be looking to increase the lead to get it to as far as 150, India would not like to concede a lead of more than 175 runs on a tricky wicket Centurion wicket.

India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team weather forecast weather forecasts Cricket

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

