India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: Centurion weather forecast on Dec 27

Centurion weather looks sunny ahead of starts of Day 3 on on Dcember 28, 2023 during India vs South Africa 1st Test. Check full hourly weather update here. Photo: X

The Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa faced inclement weather conditions for the first two days, resulting in a total of only 134 overs of play in two days, which amounts to a loss of nearly 50 overs if we do not take into account overs lost due to change of innings. However, fans can be in for a cracking day three as weather gods seem to have finally given way to a sunny morning in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Centurion weather hourly update: Source: Accuweather









































































The start of the third day of play will not be delayed like on the first two days as the Accuweather forecast suggests that it will be partly sunny at 10:00 am local time, which would be 1:30 pm IST.

Rain, however, is expected to play spoilsport for an hour and a half from 2:30 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST. But after that, the entire day will remain partly sunny, giving at least 70-75 overs of uninterrupted play.

Proteas are in the lead at the moment as they will start the Day 3 proceedings at an overnight score of 256/5, with a lead of 11 runs against India’s first innings score of 245. Dean Elgar (140) and Marco Jansen (3) will be the two batters walking out to play.

While the Proteas would be looking to increase the lead to get it to as far as 150, India would not like to concede a lead of more than 175 runs on a tricky wicket Centurion wicket.