IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jadeja starts training, may find place in India XI

Jadeja missed the 1st Test match after complaining of "upper back spasm" during the morning of the first day at the Supersport Park.

Press Trust of India Centurion
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the doom and gloom following a humiliating defeat, the Indian cricket team has some good news as senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be available for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, starting January 3.
Jadeja missed the 1st Test match after complaining of "upper back spasm" during the morning of the first day at the Supersport Park.
However, on the third day of the first Test, those present at the ground saw Jadeja being a part of the warm-up session before the proceedings started in the middle.

The all-rounder didn't look in any sort of discomfort as he ran multiple 30 to 40 metre short strides during the morning session.
He also did a few fitness drills during the session.
But the most reassuring aspect was his bowling during the lunch break on the third day. Along with reserve pacer Mukesh Kumar, Jadeja, for close to 20 minutes, bowled on a practice track and was keenly watched by the team's strength and conditioning coach, Rajnikant.
He was mainly doing spot bowling although he himself has a two step run-up.
 
He was hitting the spot consistently and was also seen getting to turn a few in the process.
The best part was that he didn't look gingerly at all during the short session when he was bowling.
India missed Jadeja the all-rounder during their humiliating innings and 32-run defeat in the opening Test.
While Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 19 overs to take 1 for 40, he never really looked threatening as Marco Jansen and Dean Elgar played him comfortably.
Jadeja the bowler might not have inflicted considerable damage but as a batter, who has played some good knocks at Nos 6 and 7 in SENA countries, he could have made a difference.
With four more days left for the start of the second Test, there is every chance that he will play the match.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

