IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India enter today’s decisive ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam with urgency and introspection. A Raipur-like slip could hand South Africa another series on Indian soil, a prospect that would trigger uncomfortable scrutiny for a dressing room already perceived as unsettled.
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
Also Read
|IND vs SA 3rd ODI broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?
The third ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday (December 6).
What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd ODI?
The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, will host the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match.
What is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time?
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?
The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd ODI match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.