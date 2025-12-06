Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The live telecast for the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India



IND vs SA 3rd ODI broadcasting details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

India enter today’s decisive ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam with urgency and introspection. A Raipur-like slip could hand South Africa another series on Indian soil, a prospect that would trigger uncomfortable scrutiny for a dressing room already perceived as unsettled. 

The toss for the match went in India's favour and they invited SA to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  KL Rahul (IND): We are going to bowl first. We trained here last night, there was dew and it didn't come in early as Ranchi and Raipur. We want to chase the total and see how we can bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We are really happy with the way we have played in the last two games. Considering the conditions, we have done well and there are a lot of positives to take. Not many things we are looking to change. One change. Washington misses out, Tilak comes in.  Temba Bavuma (SA): We would have bowled first. A good start upfront will set it up for the middle order. It's been entertaining. The crowd has come out. Hope today's another thrilling one. Two changes. Rickelton and Baartman come in. They (Burger and de Zorzi) will be out for a couple of weeks.  India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11:  India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna  South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman 

 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.


Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place? 
The third ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday (December 6).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd ODI? 
The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, will host the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match.
 
What is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match? 
The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

