India rest Ishan Kishan for 3rd T20I vs NZ as precautionary measure

Injured wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be unavailable for the third T20 International against New Zealand as a precautionary measure, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Monday.

The 28-year-old had suffered a right adductor strain during the series-opener last week.

"Ishan is doing well. He will be training today. For tomorrow, I think he is not available for selection, just as a precaution," Morkel said at the pre-match press conference here.

Right adductor is a group of muscles located on the inner side of the thigh.

Kishan had missed the second T20I as well, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replacing him in the playing XI.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was added to the squad as cover for Kishan. India lead the five-match series 2-0.