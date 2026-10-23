Ayush Mhatre undergoes hamstring operation; sidelined for 3 months

India U-19 World Cup winning skipper and Mumbai vice-captain Ayush Mhatre has undergone surgery for his right hamstring injury and is likely to remain on the sidelines for two-three months.

Mhatre had suffered a Grade 4 tear in his right hamstring while running between the wickets on the first day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh on October 11.

It was his first game since being sidelined from a left hamstring injury during the IPL while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

"Ayush Mhatre underwent right hamstring surgery yesterday (on Thursday) at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala," a BCCI source told PTI.

"He is currently recovering well and is expected to take approximately 2-3 months to make a full recovery and return to competitive cricket. The surgery was successful and as of Friday morning, Ayush even started walking slowly with crutches," the source added.

After suffering the left hamstring injury during the IPL, the 19-year-old Mhatre spent three months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Mhatre's injury forced Mumbai to look for a second opening pair in as many Ranji Trophy matches this season.

While Mhatre had opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal against Chandigarh, the pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena opened the innings in Mumbai's away clash against Himachal Pradesh after the Indian opener left for national duties.