Delhi's new integrated stadium in Dwarka to be functional by 2027: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced on Thursday that construction on the long-awaited Dwarka Stadium is set to begin by the end of 2024, almost two years after the project was inaugurated by former Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in September 2022. The project is now on an accelerated timeline, with a projected completion date of September 2027.

The stadium will be developed under a public-private partnership, with the DDA collaborating with real estate firm Omaxe. The state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a significant sporting hub in the capital.

The stadium will cover a 50.4-acre land in Dwarka Sector 19B and will be an integrated multi-sport facility, including cricket and football stadiums with a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. The stadium will also include hospitality services. Omaxe, the real estate construction company responsible for the Dwarka Stadium, stated that the required permission to start the work has been acquired and the project will commence by December 2024.

According to officials from the DDA, the upcoming Dwarka Stadium will feature sports facilities including tennis, badminton, swimming, squash, and table tennis, in addition to the previously announced amenities. These facilities will accommodate up to 2,000 spectators.

The upcoming stadium will include a clubhouse, offering 3,000 membership spots. Members will have unlimited access to all facilities at no additional charge, while non-members will be able to use the stadium’s services on a pay-and-play basis, ensuring broad accessibility to the public.

DDA also added that all the sporting and hospitality facilities in the stadium will be built on a 99-year lease period.

This will be the newest addition to DDA’s existing sporting projects, which include 17 existing sporting facilities. Apart from the Dwarka integrated stadium project, DDA is also building India’s longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka Sector 24, which is expected to be available for use by the end of October 2024.