IND vs BAN: R Ashwin reveals special bond with teammate Ravindra Jadeja

Hunting in pair is an often-used maxim about fast bowlers, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have given a new spin to it, consistently troubling the opposition in more ways than one.



The latest mission by the Tango and Cash of modern Indian cricket was against Bangladesh in the ongoing first Test here when they added 199 runs for the seventh wicket to lead India to 376 all out from a wispy 144 for six. It was a new high even for the Ashwin-Jadeja combine, who have registered three 50-plus stands together to steady the Indian ship in the past.

Ashwin did not hide his admiration for Jadeja. I always envy him. So gifted, so talented. He's found ways to maximise his potential. I wish I could be him, but I'm glad I am myself, Ashwin told reporters during the post-day press meet here on Friday.

The Chennai man admitted that having Jadeja at the other end helped him constructing his sixth Test hundred.

He is an exceptionally good cricketer. I'm happy for him. Likewise, in so many ways, I think watching him bat over the last couple of years has also given me insight on how better I can be, he added.

But when it comes to bowling, Ashwin pursues a vastly different philosophy, flummoxing batters with an endless bag of tricks.

Jadeja is more real world, keeping it tight and using subtle changes in line and length to net his returns.

But together they have found a way to co-exist to benefit the team and in last January the pair went past the mark of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh (501 wickets) to emerge as India's most successful bowling combination.

He keeps it really simple. He can repeat it (bowling) day in and day out. So, both of us have grown together. Both of us have done some special things.

We really value one another at this stage and both of us are enjoying each other's success more than ever before, Ashwin explained.

But the business is unfinished. They will now have to bowl together once more in Bangladesh's fourth innings to take the side home.

In his mind, Ashwin, who could not pick up a wicket in Bangladesh's first innings that ended at 149, has already plotted the visitors' downfall.

I think there's a bit more up-and-down bounce. I would say the carry is there still. It's probably quickened up a touch (today) and then it's again gone on the slower side. I really do think as this game pans out, if at all it gets to the fourth-fifth day, it will turn for certain.

But the challenge going ahead in this pitch would be to negotiate spin, as the surface in due course will be able to do its tricks on the batters, he said.