India vs New Zealand: Sarfaraz Khan scores maiden Test century for India

After a fiery display on Day 3, he is looking to get India that competitive total in the 2nd innings by building onto his fiery knock alongside Rishabh pant.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

India's Sarfaraz Khan took his chance with both hands on the day and raced away to his maiden Test century for India on Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 19.

Sarfaraz, who had to patiently wait for his chance, did not disappoint and played some aggressive cricket to get to his maiden ton within 110 deliveries on the day. Hitting 13 fours and 3 sixes to get to his hundred, it is safe to say that the batter was enjoying his time out there and making most of his opportunity as well.

It isn't that easy to play a high-risk game when your team is coming off a batting meltdown in the earlier innings. However, Sarfaraz played on the front foot and searched for boundaries from time to time during his knock.

Sarfaraz Khan Test stats for India
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2024-2024 5 8 2 394 101* 58.8 359 81.89 1 4 2 36 8

After a fiery display on Day 3, he is looking to get India a competitive total in the 2nd innings by building on his fiery knock alongside Rishabh Pant.

Sarfaraz Khan put up a brilliant 136-run stand with Virat Kohli to reduce New Zealand's lead on the day after a batting collapse by India earlier in the 1st innings.

Despite losing his batting partner on the very last delivery of Day 3, 26-year-old Sarfaraz came in the next day with confidence and started hitting the ball with intent. The batter was picking boundaries for fun and taking full advantage of the field as well.

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

