Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Mohd Rizwan could be Pakistan cricket team's new white-ball captain

Mohd Rizwan could be Pakistan cricket team's new white-ball captain

The Pakistani selectors have held meetings with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and also consulted white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten in the last two days.

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has emerged as a front runner to become Pakistan team's captain in the white-ball formats when the PCB announces the touring squad for series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Pakistani selectors have held meetings with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and also consulted white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten in the last two days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The third Test against England finishes on 28th October and the squad has to leave for Australia the next day so the selectors would be announcing the white ball squad by Sunday," a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

 

"Rizwan because of his seniority, his reliability as a player and because of his experience of leading teams well in domestic cricket and PSL is a front runner to become white ball captain, the source said.

Babar Azam had quit as Pakistan captain early this month, saying he wants to focus on his batting.

Pakistan are due to play nine ODIs and as many T20 internationals in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Before returning home, they are also scheduled to play two Tests against South African.

More From This Section

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz, Pant need to put big stand

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

IND vs NZ: Hopefully batters will give us defendable total - Kuldeep

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet retained as India captain for NZ ODIs, Richa to miss series

Rohit sharma, Rohit

IND vs NZ: Rohit took ownership of decision as a leader - VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli (Pic Sportspicz for BCCI)

Historic Day 3: IND vs NZ 1st Test sees second-highest runs in India

The source said since the Board has now given the selectors the power to pick the captain. Aaqib, Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar have apparently already held talks with Rizwan and sought his willingness to take over this responsibility.

The source said the selectors are likely to include Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the white ball squad after being rested and sidelined for the last two Tests against England.

Pakistan wrapped up a 152 runs win over England in Multan to level the three-match series.

"The selectors are also keen to have some new young players in the squad so there is every likelihood they might announce different squads for the three tours to give exposure to more players and also rest to seniors," the source confirmed.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistani spinners Noman Ali

PAK-ENG 2nd Test highlights: Pakistan snap 11-match losing streak at home

Babar Azam

There was pressure to perform after replacing a player like Babar: Ghulam

Shan Masood

Shan Masood, head coach Gillespie's selection powers curtailed by new panel

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB show causes Fakhar Zaman after batter comes out in support of Babar

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

Topics : Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon