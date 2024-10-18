Historic Day 3: IND vs NZ 1st Test sees second-highest runs in India

Business Standard
The previous second-best was 437 runs scored in Kanpur on day four of the last Test India played against Bangladesh before the New Zealand series

Virat Kohli (Pic Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

On the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, there were a lot of ups and downs, with some new records being set. One of those records was the second-highest number of runs scored in a day’s play in Test cricket in India. India and New Zealand scored 453 runs on Friday at Chinnaswamy, second only to the 470 runs scored on day two of the 2009 Test between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The previous second-best was 437 runs scored in Kanpur on day four of the last Test India played against Bangladesh before the New Zealand series.
 
 
Most runs scored in a day’s play in Tests in India

Runs Teams Venue Year Day
470 IND vs SL Brabourne 2009 Day 2
453 IND vs NZ Bengaluru 2024 Day 3
437 IND vs BAN Kanpur 2024 Day 4
418 IND vs AUS Mohali 2013 Day 3
417 IND vs SL Kanpur 2009 Day 1
407 IND vs BAN Indore 2019 Day 2
 

Match summary of day three
 
New Zealand resumed day three of the first Test at 180 for 3, but India's bowlers quickly made inroads, reducing the visitors to 233 for 7. Despite the early setbacks, Rachin Ravindra (134) and Tim Southee (65) forged a resilient partnership, adding 137 runs for the eighth wicket. Their effort propelled New Zealand to a total of 402, securing a commanding 356-run lead in the first innings.

In response, India started their innings strongly with an opening stand of 72 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Virat Kohli (70) and Sarfaraz Khan (70 not out) then steadied the innings, putting together a crucial 136-run partnership for the third wicket. Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli on the final ball of the day, leaving India at 231 for 3 after 49 overs at stumps. Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten, with New Zealand maintaining a lead of 125 runs.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

