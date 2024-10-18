PAK-ENG 2nd Test highlights: Pakistan snap 11-match losing streak at home

Pakistan cricket team ended their 11-match home winless streak in Test matches by defeating England by 152 runs in the second Test at Multan on Friday, October 18. The win was powered by stellar performances from spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan, and Kamran Ghulam's maiden century on debut. Nauman took 11 wickets in the match, while Sajid claimed 9, effectively neutralising England’s aggressive 'Bazball' strategy. Ghulam's crucial first-innings century (114) helped the hosts level the three-match series 1-1.
Pakistan’s management faced significant scrutiny for resting key players, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, after the first Test. However, their decision proved successful as Pakistan recorded their first Test win at home since 2021.
|Pakistan 1st Innings
|Batting
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Maiden
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike rate
|Abdullah Shafique
|b Leach
|7
|28
|31
|1
|0
|25
|Saim Ayub
|c Stokes b Potts
|77
|160
|226
|7
|0
|48.12
|Shan Masood (c)
|c Crawley b Leach
|3
|7
|8
|0
|0
|42.85
|Kamran Ghulam
|b Shoaib Bashir
|118
|224
|306
|11
|1
|52.67
|Saud Shakeel
|c †Smith b Carse
|4
|14
|20
|1
|0
|28.57
|Mohammad Rizwan †
|c †Smith b Carse
|41
|97
|132
|5
|0
|42.26
|Salman Agha
|c †Smith b Potts
|31
|53
|68
|5
|0
|58.49
|Aamer Jamal
|b Carse
|37
|69
|101
|4
|0
|53.62
|Sajid Khan
|c Root b Leach
|2
|9
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|Noman Ali
|c Carse b Leach
|32
|61
|87
|5
|0
|52.45
|Zahid Mahmood
|not out
|2
|21
|31
|0
|0
|9.52
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3, nb 2, w 3)
|12
|Total
|123.3 Ov (RR: 2.96)
|366
|Bowling
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Wide
|No Ball
|Matthew Potts
|26
|9
|66
|2
|2.53
|0
|0
|Brydon Carse
|20
|6
|50
|3
|2.5
|3
|2
|Jack Leach
|38.3
|2
|114
|4
|2.96
|0
|0
|Shoaib Bashir
|28
|1
|85
|1
|3.03
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|6
|0
|24
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Ben Stokes
|5
|0
|20
|0
|4
|0
|0
|England 1st Innings scorecard
|Batting
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Maiden
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike rate
|Zak Crawley
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Noman Ali
|27
|36
|54
|3
|0
|75
|Ben Duckett
|c Agha Salman b Sajid Khan
|114
|129
|184
|16
|0
|88.37
|Ollie Pope
|b Sajid Khan
|29
|37
|48
|4
|0
|78.37
|Joe Root
|b Sajid Khan
|34
|54
|69
|2
|0
|62.96
|Harry Brook
|b Sajid Khan
|9
|9
|10
|2
|0
|100
|Ben Stokes (c)
|c Abdullah Shafique b Noman Ali
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|Jamie Smith †
|c Saim Ayub b Noman Ali
|21
|55
|58
|2
|0
|38.18
|Brydon Carse
|c Saud Shakeel b Sajid Khan
|4
|29
|40
|0
|0
|13.79
|Matthew Potts
|b Sajid Khan
|6
|10
|6
|1
|0
|60
|Jack Leach
|not out
|25
|25
|30
|3
|0
|100
|Shoaib Bashir
|c Shan Masood b Sajid Khan
|9
|19
|22
|1
|0
|47.36
|Extras
|(b 7, lb 1, nb 4)
|12
|Total
|67.2 Ov (RR: 4.32)
|291
|Bowling
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Wide
|No Ball
|Aamer Jamal
|6
|0
|39
|0
|6.5
|0
|3
|Sajid Khan
|26.2
|1
|111
|7
|4.21
|0
|0
|Noman Ali
|28
|5
|101
|3
|3.6
|0
|1
|Zahid Mahmood
|6
|0
|27
|0
|4.5
|0
|0
|Salman Agha
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
Early recovery with Ghulam and Sajid
After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood chose to bat first. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan recovered, thanks to a 149-run partnership for the third wicket between Saim Ayub (77) and Kamran Ghulam (114). Lower-order contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (41), Aamer Jamal (37), Nauman Ali (31), and Agha Salman (31) helped Pakistan post a respectable total of 366.
In response, England's Ben Duckett led with a century (114), but their innings collapsed under the pressure from Pakistan's spinners. Sajid Khan's remarkable figures of 7 for 111, along with Nauman Ali’s 3 for 101, restricted England to 291, giving Pakistan a 75-run lead after the first innings.
Spin dominance in the second innings
The spinners continued to dominate in the second innings. Pakistan, with a 75-run lead, struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 221, despite Agha Salman's valiant 63. England’s spinners, Shoaib Bashir (4 for 66) and Jack Leach (3 for 67), applied pressure and set up a target of 297 for England to chase.
However, Nauman Ali’s exceptional performance in the fourth innings, where he took 8 for 46, along with Sajid Khan’s 2 for 93, bundled England out for 144, sealing a 152-run victory for Pakistan. The win has now set up an exciting series decider in the third Test at Rawalpindi.
|Pakistan 2nd Innings
|Batting
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Maiden
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike rate
|Abdullah Shafique
|c †Smith b Shoaib Bashir
|4
|19
|20
|0
|0
|21.05
|Saim Ayub
|c Pope b Shoaib Bashir
|22
|39
|55
|1
|0
|56.41
|Shan Masood (c)
|c Pope b Shoaib Bashir
|11
|18
|15
|1
|0
|61.11
|Kamran Ghulam
|lbw b Leach
|26
|39
|42
|5
|0
|66.66
|Saud Shakeel
|lbw b Leach
|31
|51
|129
|2
|0
|60.78
|Mohammad Rizwan †
|c Root b Carse
|23
|43
|46
|2
|0
|53.48
|Salman Agha
|c Stokes b Carse
|63
|89
|131
|5
|1
|70.78
|Aamer Jamal
|b Leach
|1
|11
|9
|0
|0
|9.09
|Noman Ali
|c Stokes b Shoaib Bashir
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|Sajid Khan
|c †Smith b Potts
|22
|43
|62
|1
|0
|51.16
|Zahid Mahmood
|not out
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 9, lb 5, nb 3)
|17
|Total
|59.2 Ov (RR: 3.72)
|221
|Bowling
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Wide
|No ball
|Jack Leach
|17
|3
|67
|3
|3.94
|0
|2
|Shoaib Bashir
|19
|0
|66
|4
|3.47
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|4
|0
|13
|0
|3.25
|0
|0
|Brydon Carse
|9
|1
|29
|2
|3.22
|0
|1
|Matthew Potts
|5.2
|0
|19
|1
|3.56
|0
|0
|Ben Stokes
|5
|1
|13
|0
|2.6
|0
|0
|England 2nd Innings (T: 297 runs)
|Batting
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Maiden
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike rate
|Zak Crawley
|st †Mohammad Rizwan b Noman Ali
|3
|8
|12
|0
|0
|37.5
|Ben Duckett
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Sajid Khan
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ollie Pope
|c & b Sajid Khan
|22
|38
|37
|2
|0
|57.89
|Joe Root
|lbw b Noman Ali
|18
|34
|42
|1
|0
|52.94
|Harry Brook
|lbw b Noman Ali
|16
|21
|32
|1
|0
|76.19
|Ben Stokes (c)
|st †Mohammad Rizwan b Noman Ali
|37
|36
|52
|4
|0
|102.77
|Jamie Smith †
|c Shan Masood b Noman Ali
|6
|10
|10
|1
|0
|60
|Brydon Carse
|c Agha Salman b Noman Ali
|27
|32
|39
|0
|3
|84.37
|Matthew Potts
|not out
|9
|10
|27
|2
|0
|90
|Jack Leach
|c Abdullah Shafique b Noman Ali
|1
|9
|6
|0
|0
|11.11
|Shoaib Bashir
|c Abdullah Shafique b Noman Ali
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 2)
|5
|Total
|33.3 Ov (RR: 4.29)
|144
|Bowling
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Wide
|No ball
|Sajid Khan
|17
|0
|93
|2
|5.47
|0
|0
|Noman Ali
|16.3
|1
|46
|8
|2.78
|0
|0
