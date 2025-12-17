IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India and South Africa lock horns today in the fourth T20I, with the hosts holding a 2-1 advantage and momentum firmly on their side. While India are close to sealing the series, the spotlight remains on the form of their leadership group. Captain Suryakumar Yadav continues to back his preparation despite a prolonged run drought, but the lack of impactful innings has kept scrutiny intense. With time running out before the T20 World Cup, India will hope their premier batter finds his timing sooner rather than later.
Shubman Gill’s transition into the opening role has also unsettled the top order. His struggles in the shortest format contrast sharply with his authority in Tests and ODIs, and India are still searching for clarity, with several games left before the global event. Check IND vs SA 4th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
The bowling unit has been a brighter story. Arshdeep Singh’s resurgence and Harshit Rana’s consistency have eased concerns, though Jasprit Bumrah’s status remains uncertain. The inclusion of Shahbaz Ahmed could also influence the spin combination.
South Africa arrive under pressure after another uneven run. Frequent changes have hampered their rhythm, and defeat today would end the series. For the visitors, consistency rather than experimentation may finally be the priority.
|IND vs SA 4th T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
