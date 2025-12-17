Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The live telecast for the 4th T20 between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India

IND vs SA 4th T20I broadcasting details

IND vs SA 4th T20I broadcasting details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

India and South Africa lock horns today in the fourth T20I, with the hosts holding a 2-1 advantage and momentum firmly on their side. While India are close to sealing the series, the spotlight remains on the form of their leadership group. Captain Suryakumar Yadav continues to back his preparation despite a prolonged run drought, but the lack of impactful innings has kept scrutiny intense. With time running out before the T20 World Cup, India will hope their premier batter finds his timing sooner rather than later.
 
Shubman Gill’s transition into the opening role has also unsettled the top order. His struggles in the shortest format contrast sharply with his authority in Tests and ODIs, and India are still searching for clarity, with several games left before the global event.  Check IND vs SA 4th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
 
The bowling unit has been a brighter story. Arshdeep Singh’s resurgence and Harshit Rana’s consistency have eased concerns, though Jasprit Bumrah’s status remains uncertain. The inclusion of Shahbaz Ahmed could also influence the spin combination.
 
South Africa arrive under pressure after another uneven run. Frequent changes have hampered their rhythm, and defeat today would end the series. For the visitors, consistency rather than experimentation may finally be the priority.
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

IND vs SA 4th T20I broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar 

India vs South Africa today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs South Africa 4th T20 take place? 
The first T20 match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (December 17).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 4th T20? 
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4th T20 match.
 
What is India vs South Africa 4th T20 live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 4th T20 live toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for the India vs South Africa 4th T20 match? 
The India vs South Africa 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 4th T20 match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast IND vs SA 4th T20 match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20 match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

