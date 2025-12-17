India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 4th T20I: Toss delayed in Lucknow; Inspection at 6:50 PM IST
Despite the win, the series has shown how quickly fortunes can change in T20 cricket, where a single breakthrough or explosive knock can turn the game.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
As the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi grabs headlines, the focus shifts back to the crucial T20 series between India and South Africa. With India leading 2-1, they aim to seal their eighth consecutive T20 series victory in the fourth match at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.
India bounced back in Dharamshala with a dominant seven-wicket win, taking a vital lead in the five-match series. Despite the win, the series has shown how quickly fortunes can change in T20 cricket, where a single breakthrough or explosive knock can turn the game. India’s bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy, delivered crucial performances in the last match, while Shivam Dube’s solid spell added depth to the squad.
However, concerns remain over the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, who are yet to find their rhythm. With Sanju Samson waiting in the wings, both will be looking for a strong performance to secure their places in the lineup.
On the other hand, South Africa has struggled with their batting in the series, losing key wickets early in both defeats. Aiden Markram’s half-century in Dharamshala was a lone bright spot, but South Africa will need to adapt to the conditions at Ekana Stadium to level the series.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 4th T20I encounter between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I live telecast: The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 4th T20I match in India.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
6:39 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 4th T20I: Toss to be further delayed?
The toss for the fourth T20 between India and South Africa has been delayed due to fog. An inspection will take place at 6:50 pm. On the eve of the match, fog arrived around 8:30 pm, but today it set in a bit earlier.
Weather conditions in Lucknow have been foggy throughout the day. Currently, the city’s air quality index (AQI) is in the hazardous category, with mist in the air.
6:37 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 4th T20I: Shubman Gill ruled out?
Shubman Gill has reportedly been ruled out from the match with a foot injury. The update comes just before the game as the toss has been delayed at the moment.
6:32 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 4th T20I: Toss delayed!
The toss has been delayed due to fog at the Ekana stadium. Inspection at 6:50 PM now.
6:16 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 4th T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place tonight as the players undergo their warm up on a cold night in Lucknow!
6:08 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: SKY in line for major feat!
Similar to Shubman Gill, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's form has also raised concerns. His recent performance has been so underwhelming that he doesn’t feature among the Top 150 run-scorers in T20I cricket for 2025.
Despite this, Suryakumar is only 30 runs shy of reaching the remarkable milestone of 9,000 T20 runs, which he could achieve today.
6:04 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: IND eye series win in Lucknow!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I encounter between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With India one win away from their 8th series win at home on the trot, it will be interesting as to what both teams bring to the table for the crucial clash tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:00 PM IST