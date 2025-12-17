Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 4th T20 called off as dense fog ensures no play in Lucknow

IND vs SA 4th T20 called off as dense fog ensures no play in Lucknow

The sixth inspection at 9:25 pm effectively ended hopes of any play, even as officials explored the possibility of staging a five-overs-a-side contest

India vs South Africa 4th T20 called off

India vs South Africa 4th T20 called off due to fog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Photo: Anish Kumar

Anish Kumar Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The inevitable happened on Wednesday as the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was called off due to poor visibility caused by dense fog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
 
The abandonment came as a major disappointment for fans who had flocked to the stadium to cheer Team India. Lucknow was hosting a T20 match after a gap of nearly 35 months, with the last such fixture at the venue having taken place on January 29, 2023.
 
The toss was scheduled for 6:30 pm, but worsening visibility forced officials to delay proceedings. Conditions failed to improve despite umpires conducting multiple inspections at 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm, 9 pm and finally at 9:25 pm.
 
 
The sixth inspection effectively ended hopes of any play, even as officials explored the possibility of staging a five-overs-a-side contest. The cut-off time for a five-over match was 9:46 pm, but persistent fog made play unsafe, leading to the eventual call-off without a toss.
 
While weather conditions remain beyond anyone’s control, the cancellation once again raised questions over scheduling international matches in North India during peak winter months. From November to January, fog frequently disrupts visibility across the region, and this match ended without a single ball being bowled. 

Also Read

IND vs SA 4th T20I live score Lucknow

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, 4th T20I: Match abandoned in Lucknow due to excessive fog

IND vs SA

Here's why IND vs SA 4th T20I match likely to be called off in Lucknow

IND vs NZ in Napier

Fog to sun strike: Five bizarre cricket moments when a match is interrupted

IND vs SA 3rd T20I broadcasting details

IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Pappu Yadav's son Sarthak Ranjan will play for IPL franchise KKR in

After Lalu's son, it's Pappu Yadav's son Sarthak making his IPL debut

 
Ekana Stadium and winter scheduling
 
Before Wednesday’s abandoned fixture, the Ekana Stadium had hosted six T20I matches. Notably, this was the first T20I at the venue to be scheduled in December. All previous matches were held in November, January or February — months that are still prone to fog but often offer relatively better playing windows.
 
T20I matches in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India New Zealand India 6 wickets Lucknow Jan 29, 2023
India Sri Lanka India 62 runs Lucknow Feb 24, 2022
Afghanistan West Indies Afghanistan 29 runs Lucknow Nov 17, 2019
Afghanistan West Indies Afghanistan 41 runs Lucknow Nov 16, 2019
Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 30 runs Lucknow Nov 14, 2019
India West Indies India 71 runs Lucknow Nov 6, 2018
Source: espncricinfo  ODIs at Ekana Stadium
 
The venue has also hosted several ODI matches, most of them scheduled during October and November, largely avoiding the peak fog period of December and January.
 
ODI matches at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
 
List of ODI matches played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
Afghanistan Netherlands Afghanistan 7 wickets Lucknow Nov 3, 2023
India England India 100 runs Lucknow Oct 29, 2023
Netherlands Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 5 wickets Lucknow Oct 21, 2023
Australia Sri Lanka Australia 5 wickets Lucknow Oct 16, 2023
Australia South Africa South Africa 134 runs Lucknow Oct 12, 2023
India South Africa South Africa 9 runs Lucknow Oct 6, 2022
Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 5 wickets Lucknow Nov 11, 2019
Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 47 runs Lucknow Nov 9, 2019
Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 7 wickets Lucknow Nov 6, 2019
  Source: espncricinfo
 
The abandonment once again underlined the challenges of hosting evening international matches in North India during winter, when fog and smog can quickly derail even the best-laid plans.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill injury update

Here's why Shubman Gill is ruled out of 4th and 5th T20Is vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 4th T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 4th T20I pitch report

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Lucknow pitch report, key stadium stats

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test Playing 11

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

I am not out of form, just out of runs for now, says Suryakumar Yadav

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon