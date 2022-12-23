- IPL Auction 2023 Live: Stokes, Sam Curran on SRH and Punjab Kings' radar
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Stokes, Sam Curran on SRH and Punjab Kings' radar
Indian Premier League Auction 2023: The mini-auction for a search of 87 players at the least by 10 teams combined takes place in Kochi to kick off the IPL 2023 season. Stay tuned for Live Updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
General view during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022
IPL Auction 2023 Live
The Indian Premier League 2023 edition is going to get exciting as teams released certain players and incorporated others. Yet after the transfer window was over, many teams were left with various slots left to fill and thus this mini-auction of the IPL becomes very important.
Also Read: IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are the teams who would be looking to buy key players. While Hyderabad will look to go for big fishes like Ben Stokes and Sam Curran having Rs 42 crores in the bag, Punjab would look to get at least one of them or Australian Cameroon Green.
Also Read: IPL brand value nearly doubles to $8.4 bn in a year, auction begins today
Players like Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Bangladesh’s Litton Das and England’s Harry Brook are also sure to fetch big money. Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal would also be in the reckoning.
Click here to know how much money is left with which team and how many players they need to fill their slots
The IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema App while the same can be watched on the Star Sports TV channel.
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Indian Premier League Mini-Auction taking place in Kochi
