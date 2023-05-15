close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023: KKR captain Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

KKR captain Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday

IANS New Delhi
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," the IPL said in a statement on Monday.

--IANS

cs

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

What's the future of Qatar's stadiums once the Fifa World Cup is over

BCCI ropes in female auctioneer for Women's Premier League Player Auction

IPL 2023: Clinical KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets to keep slim hopes alive

I do not have an answer for that performance: Rajasthan Royals' Samson

IPL 2023: We should be sitting high on points table, says SRH coach Lara

IPL 2023 Highlights: RCB beat Royals by 112 runs, Rinku-Rana do it for KKR

Another disappointing effort with bat: Delhi Capitals captain Warner

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPL KKR CSK

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

Oppo
2 min read

Congress should safeguard Karnataka MLAs from being poached by BJP: CPI(M)

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and others celebrates his birthday
3 min read

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
3 min read

Will visit UK on Europe tour to seek military aid: Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
4 min read

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

Tourism
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon