IPL 2023: KKR captain Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," the IPL said in a statement on Monday.

--IANS

