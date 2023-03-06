Refresh / Auto Refresh
MI vs RCB Live Score: Will Smriti Mandhana's team bounce back?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates: The Smriti Mandhana led unit has won the toss and decided to bat first after losing their first game, fielding first
Topics Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, WPL 2023. Photo: WPL Twitter
Introduction
Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to bounce back from their 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals when they face Mumbai Indians in a mouth-watering clash at the Brabourne Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur led MI won their first match by a record margin of 143 runs against Gujarat Giants.
MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023
MI vs RCB, WPL 2023 Toss
The toss between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpret Kaur was won by the former who decided to bat first. The decision was mostly inspired by the fact that teams batting first have won two out of three.
Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
Mumbai Indians playing 11
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
