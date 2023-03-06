MI vs RCB Live Score: Will Smriti Mandhana's team bounce back?

Smriti Mandhana-led would look to bounce back from their 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals when they face Indians in a mouth-watering clash at the Brabourne Stadium. led MI won their first match by a record margin of 143 runs against Gujarat Giants.

MI vs RCB, WPL 2023 Toss

The toss between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpret Kaur was won by the former who decided to bat first. The decision was mostly inspired by the fact that teams batting first have won two out of three.

playing 11

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh

Indians playing 11

Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the match being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.