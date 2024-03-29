IPL 2024: Watch Gambhir hugs Kohli during timeout break in RCB vs KKR match

How the time changes!! Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir on Friday hugged Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli during the second timeout break in the 1st innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The incident took place during the 16th over of RCB's innnings when Kohli was batting after hitting the fifty.
The hearty gesture from Gambhir came on the backdrop of the great altercation between the two Delhi cricketers during RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2023.
The RCB vs KKR match this year was hyped given Gambhir moving to KKR's support staff.
