IPL 2024: RCB vs KKR head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

Kolkata Knight Riders, who won their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, will be travelling away for their second game of the season. They will be hosted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match ten at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru team has already registered its first victory of the season against Punjab Kings and is now eyeing a second consecutive win to boost themselves ahead in the points table.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Before this meeting on Thursday, March 28, Kolkata and Bengaluru have come up against each other in 32 matches, with the Knight Riders having the upper hand. In the last five meetings too, KKR have a 4-1 lead over the Challengers from Bengaluru.

Matches: 32

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 14

No Result: 0

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head at M Chinnaswamy

At the M Chinnaswamy, the hosts Bengaluru lag behind the visitors who have a 7-4 lead in 11 encounters. Even in the last meeting between the two teams here, Knight Riders managed a 21-run win.

Matches: 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 7

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 4

No Result: 0

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head at Eden Gardens

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the hosts have dominated the proceedings. The Knight Riders have won seven out of the 11 matches once again. It is only at the neutral venues that RCB have led over the KKR side. The last win for RCB in Kolkata was registered in April 2019.

Matches: 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 7

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 4

No Result: 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy is known to favour the chasing side. It was evident in the first game of this season when the hosts defeated Punjab by chasing down 177. Out of the 89 games to date, 48 have been won by teams batting second.

When it comes to winning the toss and the match, the ratio is 48:37, which indicates again that a captain winning the toss here usually goes for a field-first approach.

The average first innings score is 166, which might not suggest the true nature of the venue. Because 166 is nowhere near competitive in an evening encounter at the M Chinnaswamy.



RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Dew is going to play a significant role as it will be a night game. However, the cloud cover between 7-9 pm might make the team batting first a bit disadvantageous as they will not have much dew to favour them.

The temperatures would range between 32 degrees Celsius from 7 pm IST, when the match starts, to 31 degrees Celsius by 11 pm IST. Once the cloud cover decreases, the effect of dew will start to come into play and hence, the captain winning the toss would look to field first.