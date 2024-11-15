Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / No back-channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan

No back-channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan

The spokesperson of Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, was asked questions at weekly press briefing regarding the status of the cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan early next year

India skipper Virat Kohli (right) with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed along with Champions Trophy on the eve of their team's clash in the final tie of 2017 Champions Trophy, at the Oval cricket ground in London. File Photo: PTI

India skipper Virat Kohli (right) with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed along with Champions Trophy on the eve of their team's clash in the final tie of 2017 Champions Trophy, at the Oval cricket ground in London. File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan on Thursday said that no back channel diplomacy was going on with India after the neighbouring country refused to send its cricket team for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.

The spokesperson of Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, was asked questions at the weekly press briefing regarding the status of the cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan early next year.

There is no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral Cricket between Pakistan and India, she said.

She added that further details with regards to the holding of Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the participation of the various teams was available with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which can share any further details. 

 

Baloch went on to say that sports events should not be mixed with politics.

Pakistan has always said that sports should not be politicized, she said.

More From This Section

Highest-ever partnership in Ranji Trophy history

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Mohd Shami

Sensational Shami marks his return with four-fer against Madhya Pradesh

Glenn Maxwell

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, new playing conditions, streaming

Asked whether Pakistan plans to go ahead with the Champions Trophy if India persisted with its refusal to send its team, she said that the PCB was in contact with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss the arrangements, including participation of different teams in the tournament.

We would refer you to the Pakistan Cricket Board for any comments or clarification with regards to this issue, she said.

The BCCI has informed the ICC about its inability to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The world body, in turn, has sought a response from the PCB on hosting the tournament in a hybrid model.

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Pakistan won the final by crushing India for 180 runs. File Photo: AP/PTI

Champions Trophy reaches Pakistan for tour; schedule yet to be announced

India vs Pakistan

ICC awaits PCB's decision on conducting Champions Trophy in hybrid model

BCCI

Indian team to not travel Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB chief confident of hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

india vs pakistan

India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon