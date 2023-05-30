close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023 number wise: 12 hundreds, 1124 sixes, 2174 fours and much more

It was an IPL full of high hopes and higher numbers as old records were broken and new ones were created. Here's deep dive into some interesting facts from the recently concluded tournament

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans celebrating his Hundred during match 70 of the Tata Indian Premier League against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo by: Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans celebrating his Hundred during match 70 of the Tata Indian Premier League against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo by: Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL

5 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is over and for the fifth time, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been crowned the champions. MS Dhoni has not yet announced retirement and it was Ravindra Jadeja who finished it in style for CSK this time around as he hit Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans (GT) for a four and a six, chasing down 171 in 15 overs. The Titans though had scored 214 and it was Duckworth-Lewis and Stern Method that brought down the target.
B Sai Sudharsan hit 96 and became the youngest player to surpass the 90-run mark in a playoff or a final in IPL’s history.

Interesting numbers from IPL 2023 
12 hundreds: A total of 12 hundred were hit out of which Shubman Gill hit three and Virat Kohli two. Among the remaining players, Prabhsimarn Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Venkatesh Iyer hit a century each. This is also the highest number of 100s scored in a particular season. The previous best was eight hundreds in the 2022 season. 

Most hundreds this season by Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill
Most hundreds ever in a season by Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in 2016

Also Read

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

IPL 2023 Highlights: RCB beat Royals by 112 runs, Rinku-Rana do it for KKR

PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

IPL 2023 Highlights: Salt, Pathirana shine as Chennai and Delhi win matches

IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai create history in 1000th game, PBKS go past CSK

IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

Dhoni reveals that his eyes were filled with water in IPL 2023 opener

Simplicity at its best: Fans laud Dhoni for standing behind as teammates

Destiny had written for him: Hardik on Dhoni leading CSK to fifth IPL title

JioCinema breaks world record with over 32 mn viewers during IPL final


141 Fifties: This is the total number of half-centuries hit this season.
8 The most number of fifties hit this season is by Faf du Plessis
The highest number of fifties in a season was hit by David Warner in 2016 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. 
1,124 sixes: The total number of sixes hit this season. It is also the highest number of sixes hit in any season. 
36 The highest number of sixes hit this season was by Faf du Plessis
59 The highest number of sixes hit in an inning is by Chris Gayle in 2012 while playing for RCB. 

2174 fours: The number of fours hit this season
85 fours were hit by Shubman Gill, the most in a season
88 is the highest number of fours hit in one season. The record was achieved by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner in 2016
890 Most Runs in the season by GT’s Shubman Gill
973 Highest ever runs in one season by RCB’s Virat Kohli in 2016
36 No. of times 200 score was breached in 2023

129 Highest individual score this season was by GT’s Shubman Gill again. 
175* is the highest-ever individual score by a player in the history of the IPL. It was achieved by Chris Gayle in 2013 while playing for RCB against Pune Warriors India. 

5/5 Best bowling figures by Mumbai Indians’ Akash Madhwal this season 
6/10 is the best bowling figure in IPL history which was achieved by Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

28 Most wickets in season 2023 by Mohammed Shami 
32 This is the most number of wickets taken in one season and is jointly held by Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings (2013) and Harshal Patel of RCB (2021). 

3 Bowlers of the same team with more than 25 wickets in one season
This is the first instance where three bowlers of one team have ended up with more than 25 wickets in a season. Mohammed Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27), and Mohit Sharma (26) have achieved this feat.  

214/4 This is the highest score by a losing finalist in IPL history. It was scored by GT. Although 215 was not chased by the winners CSK as DLS reduced the target down to just 171 in 15 overs. 

220/7 This is the previous highest score in a final by a losing team. RCB scored this in the 2016 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost the game by eight runs. 

59 Lowest team score by a team this season is registered in the name of Rajasthan Royals, who were bowled out against RCB while chasing 172.
217 was the highest target chased this season. It was achieved by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals. It was the same game in which Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball on the last ball which resulted in a free hit and with four needed off the last ball, Abdul Samad hit a six. 

226 is the highest successful run chase in the history of the IPL. It was achieved by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 at Sharjah.
115 Metres is the longest Six of this season was hit by Faf du Plessis against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

125 Metres. This is the longest six-ever hit in IPL and it was by Albie Morkel of Chennai Super Kings against Deccan Chargers in 2008.
257/5 is the highest team total this season and it was reached by Lucknow Super Giants against the Punjab Kings at Mohali’s PCA Stadium. 

263/5 is the highest team total ever achieved by a team in IPL history. RCB hit Pune Warriors India in 2013 for such a huge total.
32 million is the highest ever recorded concurrent digital viewership. It was achieved during the CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final. 

Topics : Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Indian Premier League Mohammed Shami Faf du Plessis Chris Gayle Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore BS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

DMRC
2 min read

Sebi posts guidelines for Investor Protection Fund, Investor Services Fund

Image
3 min read

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Image
1 min read

Recycling permanent magnets for rare earths

The new wave of process automation is intelligent
6 min read

Business groups & their market power

investment, investors, currency, economy, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity
7 min read

Most Popular

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon