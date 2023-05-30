Dhoni reveals that his eyes were filled with water in IPL 2023 opener



Yesterday in a post-match presentation after winning his fifth IPL title, Dhoni shared his feeling about the first match he played in Ahmedabad of Tata IPL 2023, "My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while." Dhoni is a man of few words, but whenever he speaks, the crowd goes crazy, and we have seen it several times throughout the Indian Premier League 2023.



He continued, "The kind of cricket I play, they feel they can play that cricket. There's nothing orthodox about it and I like to keep it simple. I think every trophy or bilateral series you win, has its own challenges. When it comes to the crunch, you need to have your individuals ready. The amount of pressure every individual can deal with is different. We tried to do that." While addressing Harsha Bhogle's questions about getting emotional, Dhoni replied, "You do get emotional for the simple fact that it is the last part of my career. It started over here and when I was playing in the first game, I just walked around and the full house was chanting my name, my eyes (got) filled with water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I took my time and then I realised, I want to enjoy it. The same thing happened in Chennai. It was my last game there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can."

Chennai won their fifth title



Like always, Ruturaj and Conway again played beautiful knocks and gave a strong opening partnership to CSK. All the players came and played their part in this incredible chase. Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title in a close encounter against Gujarat Titans. While chasing the target of 215 runs, rain interrupts the CSK's batting. The match restarted after two hours, and the target was reduced to 171 runs in 15 overs.

