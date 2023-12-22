Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand, says armband was for a bereavement

Khawaja had worn a black armband during Australia's 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth last week.

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja

Press Trust of India Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bewildered by the ICC's decision to reprimand him for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan, Australia's Usman Khawaja on Friday said he will contest the charge as he had told the governing body it was for a "personal bereavement".
Khawaja had worn a black armband during Australia's 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth last week. He had arrived for a training session on December 13 with "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" inscribed on his batting spikes and had reportedly planned to wear them during the inaugural Test.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The ICC asked me day two (of the Perth Test) what (the black armband) was for, I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else," Khawaja told reporters

"I respect the ICC and all the regulations they have, I will be asking them and contesting them From my point of view, that consistency hasn't been done yet."

"The shoes were for a different matter, I'm happy to say that, but the armband (reprimand) made no sense to me," he added.
The opener added that the global governing body had not applied the rules consistently.
"I followed all the regulations and past precedents guys have put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded."

The ICC's regulations prevent players from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches.
However, players can wear black armbands to mark deaths of former players, family members or other significant individuals after taking prior permission from the governing body.

Check latest news on cricket here
The ICC reprimand for Khawaja wearing a black armband in Perth carries no financial or playing penalty.

Also Read

Australia batter Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC over black armband

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

Cricket Australia makes neckguards mandatory at domestic, int'l level

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS 3rd T20 preview: Team India aim to seal five-match series

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging: Sanju after hitting 1st ODI ton

Unfortunately haven't been able to give Sanju chance at No. 3: KL Rahul

WI vs ENG: West Indies win T20 series from England in tense final match

Former Proteas captain Dean Elgar to retire after IND-SA Test in CapeTown

South Africa vs India Test full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Khawaja also denied he had "any hidden agendas" when he arrived for a training session with "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" inscribed on his batting spikes, apparently in reference to the war in Gaza.
"I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strong about. I'm trying to do it in the most respectful way as possible," said Khawaja.
"What I wrote on my shoes was, really I thought about it for a while, what I was going to write. I made sure that I didn't want to segregate different parts of the population, religious beliefs, communities."

"Hence why I kept religion out of this. I want to be really broad over my speaking because I'm talking about humanitarian issues. I'm talking about article one of Unified Declaration of Human Rights. That is literally the crux of it," added Khawaja.
"The reason I'm doing it is because it hit me hard. I told Nick (Hockley, Cricket Australia chief) literally just this morning that when I'm looking at my Instagram and I'm seeing kids, innocent kinds, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest.
"I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it right now again. And for me, that's the reason I'm doing this. I don't have any hidden agendas.
"If anything, you know, if anything, this brings up more negativity towards me. People come and start attacking me. I don't get anything out of this. I just feel like it's my responsibility to speak up on this.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon