Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Cricket Australia announced their Team of the World Cup 2023, with Virat Kohli being named the team's captain. Three more Indian players -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- other than Virat Kohli found places in the 12-member squad revealed by cricket.com.au.
Meanwhile, there were three players, each from South Africa and Australia and one from New Zealand.
Quinton de Kock, who will retire from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup, has been included as opener with another southpaw, David Warner. Rachin Ravindra, who created new records in his first World Cup, is touted to be the team's batter at number 3, followed by Virat Kohli and Aiden Markram.
Glenn Maxwell, who crushed Afghanistan's dream with his mind-blowing unbeaten 201, has been designated as the team's finisher along with bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen and Jadeja.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been chosen as two pace bowlers on the bowling front. While Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka is kept as the 12th man.
Cricket Australia XI for ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli (c), Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka (12th man).
Leading run-getters in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|9
|9
|594
|99
|88.52
|55
|7
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|9
|9
|591
|65.67
|109.24
|57
|21
|3
|Rachin Ravindra
|9
|9
|565
|70.62
|108.45
|52
|17
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|9
|9
|503
|55.89
|121.5
|58
|24
|5
|David Warner
|9
|9
|499
|55.44
|105.5
|48
|20
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|9
|9
|442
|55.25
|88.58
|39
|8
|7
|Mitchell Marsh
|8
|8
|426
|60.86
|109.51
|42
|20
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|9
|9
|421
|70.17
|106.58
|32
|16
|9
|Daryl Mitchell
|9
|8
|418
|59.71
|110.58
|39
|15
|10
|Dawid Malan
|9
|9
|404
|44.89
|101
|50
|9
|11
|Glenn Maxwell
|7
|7
|397
|79.4
|152.69
|40
|22
|12
|Aiden Markram
|9
|9
|396
|49.5
|114.45
|42
|9
|13
|Mohammad Rizwan
|9
|8
|395
|65.83
|95.41
|38
|5
|14
|Ibrahim Zadran
|9
|9
|376
|47
|76.27
|39
|5
|15
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|9
|9
|373
|53.29
|102.19
|36
|4
Leading wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Adam Zampa
|9
|79
|474
|22
|18.91
|416
|3
|-
|2
|Dilshan Madushanka
|9
|78.2
|470
|21
|25
|525
|1
|1
|3
|Shaheen Afridi
|9
|81
|486
|18
|26.72
|481
|-
|1
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|54.3
|327
|18
|19.39
|349
|1
|-
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|9
|72.5
|437
|17
|15.65
|266
|1
|-
|6
|Marco Jansen
|8
|64.4
|388
|17
|24.41
|415
|-
|-
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|9
|73.3
|441
|16
|18.25
|292
|-
|1
|8
|Mohammed Shami
|5
|32
|192
|16
|9.56
|153
|1
|2
|9
|Mitchell Santner
|9
|82.4
|496
|16
|24.88
|398
|-
|1
|10
|Haris Rauf
|9
|79
|474
|16
|33.31
|533
|-
|-
|11
|Bas de Leede
|9
|67
|402
|16
|30.44
|487
|1
|-
|12
|Adil Rashid
|9
|79.4
|478
|15
|27.53
|413
|-
|-
|13
|Kuldeep Yadav
|9
|75.1
|451
|14
|22.29
|312
|-
|-
|14
|Keshav Maharaj
|9
|79
|474
|14
|24.71
|346
|1
|-
|15
|Trent Boult
|9
|81
|486
|13
|32.15
|418
|-
|-