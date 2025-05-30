Friday, May 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KL Rahul to join India A for 2nd warm-up game in England: Reports

India A began their first tour match today in Canterbury, while a full-strength Indian squad is slated to play an intra-squad game in Beckenham on June 13.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Indian Test batsman KL Rahul is set to join the India A squad in England next week. He will feature in the second warm-up match against the England Lions at Northampton on June 6. Rahul is scheduled to fly out on Monday. Being part of the 18-member senior Test squad, Rahul decided to participate in this game after his IPL team, Delhi Capitals, missed out on the Qualifiers.
 
A source from the BCCI confirmed, “He will depart on Monday to play the second warm-up game with India A. Since he is a member of the senior team preparing for the upcoming five-Test series, these matches will help him gain valuable game time and match practice.”  India A begin tour today in Canterbury
 
 
India A began their first tour match today in Canterbury, while a full-strength Indian squad is slated to play an intra-squad game in Beckenham on June 13. The Test series will commence with the first match at Leeds starting June 20. 
 
Rahul scored 255 runs in five Tests during the Australia tour, averaging 30.66, including two half-centuries. His steady performance in the first Test at Perth, where he made scores of 26 and 77, led captain Rohit Sharma to move him from the opening slot to number six in the batting order for the second Test.

With 58 Tests under his belt, Rahul’s experience will be crucial for India in the five-match Test series against England.
 
In a recent conversation with Sky Sports, Rahul shared his passion for red-ball cricket. “I love Test cricket. That hasn’t changed for me or anyone in the Indian team. We’re all aligned on the importance of Test cricket, and it remains our priority,” he said.
 
He also reminisced about his early days, saying, “I grew up following Test matches in England and Australia. I used to wake up at five in the morning to watch Tests in Australia with my father, who was also a big cricket fan.”

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

