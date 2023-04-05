close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kolkata signs England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib's spot for Rs 2.8 crore

KKR still haven't made it clear whether or not Roy will be available for their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders signed England batter Jason Roy to replace Shakib's and Shreyas Iyer's spot in the team. KKR still haven't made it clear whether or not Roy will be available for their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
KKR issued a statement mentioning, "Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore."

The last time Roy featured in IPL was in 2021 when he was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played five games that season and scored 150 runs, including a half-century.
Jason Roy is also in very good form, he smashed 145 runs in 63 deliveries, playing against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League last month.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1,522 runs with eight fifties, at a strike rate of 137.61.

Shakib unavailable for the season


Shakib said personal reasons and commitments to his national team made him unavailable for the entire IPL 2023 season.

Also Read

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders to seek replacement

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR preview: Who will win the battle of unpredictables?

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview, live streaming, pitch report and more

IPL 2023, DC vs GT preview: Back at home, Capitals seek first victory

IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders to seek replacement

Axar may bat higher, won't judge Prithvi, Sarfaraz on one game: Ganguly


Shakib Al Hasan already missed the season opener against Punjab, and his fellow teammate Litton Das, whom the franchise bought for Rs 50 lakh, missed that match too. However, there is no clarity so far about Litton Das' availability in the KKR squad.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023


The first big blow came for KKR when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season due to a lower back injury. He was struggling with the injury ever since he returned from the Bangladesh tour in December 2022. After discussing with the medical teams, he was ruled out from the first half of the season, but the latest report claimed that Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire season.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL | Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

A school girl doing her homework. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Eastern Railway's revenue sees 21.17% jump to Rs 10, 502 cr in FY'23

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
2 min read

No contamination found in samples of eye drops linked to US deaths: Report

Global Pharma Healthcare
2 min read

Internet search for CA, Income Tax consultants increasing: Report

Chartered Accountant
2 min read
Premium

India, European Union speed up work on free trade agreement negotiations

Exports, global exports, supply chain
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon