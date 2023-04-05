Kolkata signs England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib's spot for Rs 2.8 crore

KKR issued a statement mentioning, "Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore."

Kolkata Knight Riders signed England batter Jason Roy to replace Shakib's and Shreyas Iyer's spot in the team. KKR still haven't made it clear whether or not Roy will be available for their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.