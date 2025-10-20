Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Kolkata Test tickets for South Africa game start at just Rs 60 per day

Kolkata Test tickets for South Africa game start at just Rs 60 per day

The match against the reigning World Test champions from November 14-18 will mark the first Test at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball fixture in 2019

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul

India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates with KL Rahul (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tickets for the highly anticipated India-South Africa Test at Eden Gardens will go on sale from 12 noon on Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Sunday.

Fans can book tickets through the District by Zomato app, with prices starting at Rs 60 per day (Rs 300 for all five days) and going up to Rs 250 per day (Rs 1,250 for the full match).

The match against the reigning World Test champions from November 14-18 will mark the first Test at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball fixture in 2019.

It will also be the first Test at the venue in nearly 13 years without Virat Kohli, who retired from the longest format last month.

 

Ahead of the Proteas Test, Eden Gardens is hosting Bengal's Ranji Trophy home matches.

In the first game against Uttarakhand, Abhimanyu Easwaran made a match-winning 69 not out in a tricky chase of 156, while a fit-again veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami picked up seven wickets.

Bengal will next face Gujarat from Saturday before the pitch is readied for the Proteas Test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

NZ vs ENG

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (L-R)

Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Women's ODI World Cup

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India semi-final qualification scenarios

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon